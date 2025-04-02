The Samsung Galaxy G Fold could only release in two countries — here’s what you need to know

Samsung’s first-ever tri-fold device may only be available in two countries, according to recently discovered model numbers. And the U.S., U.K. or Australia aren't included.

The news comes from a report by GSMArena regarding the listing for the phone, which could be named Galaxy G Fold. Samsung’s triple foldable, under the codename Q7M, is listed in the GSM Association database with only two model numbers: SM-F968N and SM-F9680.

For reference, the “N” in a Samsung codename means that version of the device is destined for its home market of Korea, while the “0” relates to the Chinese market. This would indicate that the Galaxy G Fold will only launch in those two countries. This wouldn’t be unheard of, as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was also only released in China and Korea.

Interestingly, the listing also gives us some idea of when Samsung could release the device. According to GSMArena, companies usually add their phones to the database 6-7 months before their launch. This would indicate that the tri-foldable could launch sometime around October.

(Image credit: Future)

So, what is the reason for this apparent limited release? The most likely culprit probably has more to do with how many of the phones are actually being produced. We’ve heard rumors that Samsung is planning a very limited production run for the phones, which might go a long way to explaining this small release.

While we here in the U.K. and the U.S. might not see the Samsung G Fold, we do have some idea of how big the screen could be. We have seen leaked concepts that show an unfolded display of either 10.5 or 12.4 inches. Other than that, we haven’t heard much about the hardware, but we would imagine that the phone will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite to keep in line with the Galaxy S25 series.

For the time being, there is still a lot we don’t know about the Galaxy G Fold, but hearing that the phone might be limited in its release will undoubtedly be sad news for many. While interested users could look into the recently announced Huawei Mate XT, which is now on sale globally, its staggering price might be a turn-off.

Alternatively, we have a breakdown of some of the best foldable phones that might have what you're looking for instead.