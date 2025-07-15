Samsung Galaxy S25 FE just tipped for a surprising Ultra-level upgrade

A new report has revealed that the next phone in Samsung’s affordable FE series, the Galaxy S25 FE, might feature one advantage over the Galaxy S25.

With Galaxy Unpacked having come and gone, you might think Samsung's big phone launches are done for the year. However, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected for release later this year, and while the FE series often features slightly worse hardware, a new report has indicated a substantial charging upgrade for the phone.

According to a report from SammyGuru, device quality and safety testers TUV Rheinland have published a listing with the model number SM-S731, which is believed to refer to the Galaxy S25 FE. While the listing in question contains few hardware details, there is one thing of note: the apparent confirmation of 45W charging speeds for the phone.

This would mean that the cheaper Galaxy S25 FE would match the charging speeds seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus, and exceed the 25W seen in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 FE. As we don’t know the battery size of the phone, we can’t state for certain how speedy a charge you’ll get. However, when we tested the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with its 5,000 mAh battery, it managed to reach 71% battery after charging for 30 minutes with a 45W charger. As such, if this news is accurate, we’d imagine the S25 FE to charge impressively quickly too.

What else do we know about the Galaxy S25 FE?

(Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

Aside from the battery, we’ve heard a few rumors about the rest of the Galaxy S25 FE's hardware. For instance, we’ve seen reports that the phone will feature the same camera setup as the Galaxy S24 FE, meaning a 50MP main lens, supported by 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto cameras. On the plus side, it appears that Samsung could update the selfie camera to 12MP, compared to the 10MP selfie camera on the current FE.

We don’t know much about the screen, but we’d expect the phone to at least have the same 6.7-inch display seen on the current S24 FE. There’s also a lot of conflicting information when it comes to the chip coming with the phone. We’ve heard that Samsung could reuse the Exynos 2400e featured on the current phone. However, leaked benchmarks have shown the phone running the Exynos 2400, which would offer a marked performance increase, although it would still lag behind Samsung's other flagship devices and their Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon.

Samsung released the Galaxy S24 FE in October last year. While we can’t be certain Samsung will stick to the same date, it would seem fair to expect a Fall release date at least.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors