Samsung Galaxy S25 FE tipped for a hardware letdown — fans won't like this

If you’re looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, then you might be in for some disappointment on the performance front.

In a recent report, Android Authority revealed that Samsung might not upgrade the processor found in the Galaxy S25 FE. Instead, it will come with the same Exynos 2400e as the Galaxy S24 FE.

New editions of Samsung’s FE series of phones are usually released a few months after the mainline series and usually offer less power for a lower cost. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE bucked that trend by nearly being on par with the Galaxy S24 despite being $200 cheaper. Sadly, internal codenames have indicated that the Galaxy S25 FE might feature some old hardware.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The reason for this has to do with Samsung’s internal codenames for its smartphones and tablets. The codelines all feature the letter “R” which is used to denote the FE range of phones, with the r11q being the unreleased Galaxy S22 FE.

Now, we can see in the code that both the r12s, which is the Galaxy S24 FE, and the r13s, which is expected to be the Galaxy S25 FE, share the same s5e99 processor. This is the part number for the Samsung Exynos 2400/2400e processor. So, if the code is accurate, it indicates that Samsung won’t be updating the processor in the new model.

(Image credit: Future)

What does this mean for the phone?

So, is this a problem, really, or will it barely be noticeable? It’s a tricky one because, while the Exynos 2400 wasn’t a bad chip at the time, it still lagged behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips when we compared the Galaxy S24 FE vs the Galaxy S24. That distance is only going to be larger when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite seen in the Galaxy S25 series.

This isn’t the only chip news that we’ve heard about the Galaxy S25 FE either, as a recent report had indicated that the phone could come with a Dimensity 9400 chip instead. While that chip could massively improve the power, it would also up the price, which would go against the purpose of the phone.

For the time being, we’ll need to wait and see what the official word on the phone's hardware is. However, using such an old processor might put to rest any chance of the Galaxy S25 FE finding a place in our best Android phones list.