Alcaraz vs Koepfer live stream: How to watch US Open first round online

Carlos Alcaraz begins the defence of his US Open title today against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in the first round of the men’s singles at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard is viewed by many as the favourite to win the tournament but faces a stern early test against a player who has rediscovered his best tennis after a difficult time with injuries.

Alcaraz vs Koepfer live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Tuesday, August 29

► Time (approx): 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Aug. 30) / 10:15 a.m. AEST (Aug. 30)

It’s been another remarkable year for Alcaraz who, after missing the Australian Open through injury, has risen to the top of the world rankings, reached the semi-finals of the French Open and won his maiden Wimbledon title. The 20-year-old has won six titles so far in 2023 and has lost just six matches.

One of those losses came earlier this month when Alcaraz lost in the final of the Cincinnati Masters, narrowly losing out to Novak Djokovic in a three hour and 49 minute epic. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is on the other side of the draw to Alcaraz in New York, meaning the two can only meet if they reach the final.

However, Alcaraz will first have to get past Koepfer who has risen back up the rankings after a tough couple of years. The German left-hander had struggled with a mysterious injury to his arm and lost in the first round of last year’s US Open before slipping out of the top 200. Since then he’s won titles on the Challenger Tour and recently reached the semi-finals of the Los Cabos ATP 250 tournament.

You won’t want to miss any of the action so we’ll show you how to watch an Alcaraz vs Koepfer live stream in the first round of the US Open anywhere and for free down below.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Koepfer live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. can catch the US Open live streams, including today's Alcaraz vs Koepfer match on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Koepfer live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the 2023 US Open live streams, including Alcaraz vs Koepfer, on Prime Video.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, complete with expert analysis.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Koepfer live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open action, including today's Alcaraz vs Koepfer match, on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Koepfer live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch an Alcaraz vs Koepfer live stream on Channel Nine, which means this match and the rest of the US Open will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

