<a id="elk-d45c54fd-3383-44dc-835d-4f678bf56ad6"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-day-3-of-the-us-open-2">Welcome to Day 3 of the US Open!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="3c71f20b-f153-456c-9e73-3d5ccbfa7da1"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3088px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="xGschrNMfiY3RqcCyUGmpE" name="Coco Gauff" alt="Coco Gauff of the United States during practice ahead of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on July 25, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/xGschrNMfiY3RqcCyUGmpE.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3088" height="1737" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="f2b9536e-d89c-40d4-9fc6-8bbc24894176">We have another huge day in store at Flushing Meadows, New York with some more big-hitters entering the stage in round 1.</p><p>Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev all begin their campaigns today.</p><p>Australian residents can watch select matches for free on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.9now.com.au/?selectedTab=Upcoming+%26+Live+Sport" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">9Now</a> including Coco Gauff's game which will get underway just after 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST.</p><p>If you're traveling outside of Australia you can still access 9Now's free streams using <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://nordvpn.com/special/?coupon=future2025&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_term=&amp;utm_content=TG&amp;utm_campaign=off564&amp;utm_source=aff3013" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN</a>.</p>\n