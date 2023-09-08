Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream: How to watch US Open semi-finals online

Having swept aside the 12th seed in straight sets without playing his best tennis, Carlos Alcaraz now faces former U.S. Open champion and world number three Daniil Medvedev on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the place in Sunday’s final.

The US Open is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Friday, September 8

► Time (approx): 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Sep. 9) / 9 a.m. AEST (Sep. 9)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.K. — Sky Sports

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In 2021 Medvedev faced an up-and-coming player by the name of Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon and lost just seven games as he outclassed the teenager. Two years later and it's a very different story. The two will meet on the hard courts in Flushing Meadows where both have tasted success.

Medvedev triumphed in 2021 when he beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets, while one year later Alcaraz announced himself to the world when he won his maiden Slam with a hard-fought win over Casper Ruud.

Alcaraz will rightly start the match as favorite but Medvedev is a dangerous player, especially on hard courts. Possessing a huge serve, the Russian moves incredibly well and has the ability to use an opponent’s power against them. The 27-year-old defeated close friend Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the quarter-final but struggled with the hot and humid conditions.

This could be a factor against a fresh Alcaraz who is not only used to the heat but is in supreme physical condition. Make sure you catch all the action at the 2023 U.S. Open action by tuning into an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream. Scroll down for details.

FREE Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE U.S. Open live streams, including Alcaraz vs Medvedev, in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for the Alcaraz vs Medvedev livestream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams around the world

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN Plus to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams.

The streaming service is showing the bulk of the action from Flushing Meadows, though some matches will also be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering a tempting discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Wimbledon live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers can watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev and all of the action from the 2023 US Open on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whatever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can get all the US Open action, including the Alcaraz vs Medvedev match, on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to watch your regular coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the 2023 US Open live streams on Channel Nine, and even if the big matches like Alcaraz vs Medvedev don't air on TV, you'll be able to live stream them on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are because 9Now is available for free if an Australian postcode. Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan costs $10 AUD per month and new users get a 30-day FREE trial. You'll also need the Sport add-on, which costs $15 per month.