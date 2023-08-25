2023 US Open live streams: How to watch the tennis major online, schedule, seeds

The 2023 US Open live streams are about to serve up a ton of tennis action at the year's last Grand Slam, which takes place in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

You won't want to miss a second of the tournament and, thankfully, you won't have to, because the big games will air for free on Australia's 9Now service. And don't worry if you're away — because you can watch 2023 US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Another epic finals battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic might be in the cards, as they are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the men's side. Their five-setter in the Wimbledon final instantly became an all-time classic, while their recent duel in Cincinnati was a three-set showdown.

Of course, they're not the only players in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 Holger Rune and No. 5 Casper Ruud figure to make deep runs, while the top-ranked American, Taylor Fritz, is hoping to earn his first major on home turf.

On the women's side, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek looks to forget a disappointing Wimbledon result, as is No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. As the No. 3 seed, American Jessica Pegula is sure to draw plenty of support in her bid for her first Grand Slam.

You can follow it all by watching a US Open live stream and we'll show you how to do that below.

FREE US Open live streams

How to watch US Open live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE U.S. Open live streams in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for a particular U.S. Open live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

US Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2023 US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the US Open live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tennis.

How to watch US Open 2023 live streams in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN to watch U.S. Open live streams. The cable brand will have extensive coverage from Flushing Meadows on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code). The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our FuboTV promo codes.

How to watch the 2023 US Open live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the 2023 US Open live streams on Prime Video. What's more, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before and enjoy the tournament without spending a penny.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, complete with expert analysis.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch the 2023 US Open live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2023 US Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2023 US Open live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

2023 US Open live streams: Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29

Second round — Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31

Third round — Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2

Fourth round — Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4

Quarter-finals — Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6

Semi-finals — Thursday, Sept. 7 (women), and Friday, Sept. 8 (men)

Finals — Saturday, Sept. 9 (women), and Sunday, Sept. 10 (men)

2023 US Open live streams: Top seeds

2023 US Open Men's seeds

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe Karen Khachnov Alexander Zverev Alex de Minaur Tommy Paul Félix Auger-Aliassime Cam Norrie

2023 US Open Women's seeds