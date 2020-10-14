This Amazon Prime Day gift card deal gets you free money for holiday shopping

Looking for an Amazon Prime Day gift card deal? Instead of buying something you might (or might not) need with Prime Day deals on TVs, laptops, wearables and more, you can purchase Amazon gift cards now to use at a later date.

The best Amazon Prime Day gift card deal we're seeing is a $10 account credit when you purchase $40 in gift cards. That means you'll get $50 in Amazon cash for the price of $40 for future use. With Black Friday deals quickly approaching, you could find yourself appreciating that extra $10 when it comes to securing holiday gifts.

When you enter the code GC20PRIME at checkout with $40 or more in Amazon.com Gift Cards to your cart, your $10 promotional credit will be applied to your account.

Amazon says you should see the credit within two days after the gift card purchase is completed; or, in the case of physical gift cards, shipped. Although this means you won't be able to use the credit towards Prime Day, which ends at on October 14, you'll have it for future purchases.

Sadly, this offer has a limit of $10 promotional credit per Prime account, so you won't get more credit if you buy more gift cards. On the bright side, if the Prime Day deals under $10 we've seen are any indication of what's to come during Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, the credit will certainly come in handy.

