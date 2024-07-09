Prime Day phone deals 2024 — best deals available now on iPhone, Samsung and more

Prime Day deals have started and there are plenty of Prime Day phone deals up for grabs. It's a huge opportunity to shop the best phones, whether you're team iPhone or Android.

Amazon is a great place to shop unlocked phones. Most other retailers require trade-ins or activation through carriers to get the best deals, but that's not always a requirement at Amazon.

That doesn't mean Amazon doesn't offer deals through carriers, though — you can get the iPhone 15 series for just $0.01 via Boost Mobile and pay $60/month for unlimited talk, text and data.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Amazon Prime Day phone deals. (Since Amazon doesn't sell certain phones, I've also included my favorite carrier deals too.) Plus, check out our guide to the best cheap cell phone plans.

Prime Day phone deals — iPhone deals

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

iPhone SE: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

This isn't an Amazon deal, but Verizon is offering an epic iPhone deal right now. New and existing members can get the iPhone SE for free when you open a new unlimited line. (No trade-in is required). That's a savings of $429.

Prime Day phone deals — Android phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,199 w/ activation @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its camera system includes 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy A35 + Buds FE: was $499 now $479 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a bundle deal on the Samsung Galaxy A35. The phone packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. As for the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, we like that they offer active noise cancelation, IPX2-rated water resistance and 8.5 hours of listening time. This deal takes $20 off the combined price of the phone and the buds. Note: you can get the Samsung Galaxy A35 by itself for $299 with activation at Best Buy.

Price check: $299 w/ activation @ Best Buy

Moto G Stylus 5G: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a solid choice for shoppers who want a phone they can write on, especially after a discount. You get a device with a built-in stylus for note-taking, a bright display and a long-lasting battery. Our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review also praised its stylish looks and 120Hz refresh rate.

How to find the best phone deals

Prime Day phone deals can vary widely from device to device. Typical savings range from $50 to $100 off the leading models, with some of the most substantial savings occurring during Amazon's 48-hour event.

Chief among these will be budget offerings, but Google and Samsung flagships are in the mix. Beware something that looks too good to be true. Oftentimes, carriers and retailers will hide the true price behind activation or payment plan deals. These require you to tie yourself to a 24- or 36-month contract to receive the bill credits (lest you pay the carrier back for the remainder). You'll also sometimes need a trade-in and/or new line activation.

In your search, you might come across some refurbished devices (marked as "Renewed"). These can be hit or miss, so approach them with caution.