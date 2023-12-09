47+ best gifts under $25 — affordable ideas for everyone on your list

Giving the perfect gift doesn't mean you need to break the bank. Even with rising costs, the best gifts under $25 make it possible to find budget-friendly gift ideas for everyone on your list.

We like to consider ourselves experts at shopping advice, which also means we know a thing or two about gift-giving. So, it was no sweat to round up the best gifts under $25, and group them based on the interests of your recipient. The list features dozens of affordable gifts ideas that we'd be happy to receive ourselves.

Whether it's the latest gadget for the budding technophile, a new workout tool for a fitness junkie or a endearing LEGO set for the construction-obsessed kid, the gifts on our list all fall in your budget. You'd be surprised how much you can save when you know where to look.

See all the best gifts under $25 below. And for more ideas see our best tech gifts list.

Tech

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

This is the best value Bluetooth speaker you can get under $25. With 24 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance, it can keep up with any adventure. It's simple, functional and a punchier than you'd expect for the size.

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick.

Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is an excellent value smart speaker that puts Alexa everywhere your voice can reach. That means hands-free music control and access to hundreds of Alexa skills. It comes in inspiring colors, too.

Kasa Smart Plug (2-pack)

Making a smart home doesn't need to be expensive. These are some of the best smart plugs that you can add to existing fixtures, such as a lamp, to make them compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Govee LED Light Strip

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices.

Bluetooth Beanie Hat Headphones

When the whether is chilly, you shouldn't have to choose between a hat or headphones. Enter this genius beanie with integrated Bluetooth headphones that keep your ears warm and offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Anker Portable Charger

This is one of the most budget-friendly portable chargers you can buy, and portable chargers are one of those few items that one person can never have enough of. It's an essential accessory that you can score for under $25.

Suitcase AirPods Pro 2 Case Cover

Tech accessories make for some of the best gifts under $25, giving a little facelift to your friend's existing devices. We adore this AirPods Pro 2 case that looks like a travel suitcase, complete with customizable stickers.

Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Apple Watch Band

For the Apple Watch user who could use a more fashionable watch band, this premium-looking stainless steel mesh loop is a thoughtful gift. It comes in several metal options, so you can decide which best suits the recipient's style.

PHILIPS One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

We know an electric toothbrush doesn't sound like a fabulous present, but this colorful one is a total joy. The selling point? It comes with a travel case that makes a great gift for the person who's always on the go.

Tech Screen Cleaning Wipes

There may not be many options for tech gifts under $25, but at the very least, you can help your friend or family member keep their tech clean with these convenient tech wipes. They're suitable for phones, tablets, laptops and more.

Home

Retro Record Coasters for Drinks

Vinyl gifts can be pricey, but vinyl-themed gifts don't have to be. We love these cute record coasters that sit on a miniature record player. This set of six is perfect for the music lover in your life,

Decorative Wooden Matches

If you know a candle snob, you might not be able to find an actual candle gift under $25 for them. Instead, get them a premium-looking matchstick set like this one. Electric lighters are fine and all, but how can you beat the satisfaction of striking a match?

DW Home Vanilla Bean Candle

Of course, you can find good candles under $25. We think vanilla is a foolproof holiday scent, and having tested other DW Home candles, we're sure this 9.69 oz candle makes a great gift.

JunVpic Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Turns out, you don't need to leave your hot coffee in the fridge to turn it to cold brew. You can steep cold brew with this filtered pitcher. Pair this with a bag of ground coffee for the best gift for a cold brew-lover.

Fox Run 7050 Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Bottle

This is one of the best gifts under $25 for someone who loves keeping an aesthetic kitchen. It's a beautiful vessel for serving olive oil and balsamic vinegar with salad or warm bread.

Hugging Salt and Pepper Shakers

Another excellent novelty gift for the kitchen, these hugging salt and pepper shakers are nothing short of adorable. They add character to any countertop, while looking modern enough for most people's taste.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

One of my most-beloved (and most affordable) kitchen gadgets is this clever pizza cutting wheel. It's a great gift for cutting pizza, breads, quesadillas and much more. It snaps apart for easy cleaning, too.

Death Star Ice Cube Mold 2 Pack

The Star Wars fan in your life will love these craft ice cube molds shaped after the Death Star. It's perfect for a whiskey glass, though there's countless occasions where a Death Star-shaped ice sphere is suited.

DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

This brilliant ice cream maker lets you make homemade ice cream right from your kitchen. It's a great gift idea for an ice cream-lover, so they can experiment their own creations. You can use it for gelatos and sorbets, too.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. They're soft on hair and preferred for sensitive skin, but feel luxurious even if those aren't concerns for your recipient. You can actually buy two or three while staying in your budget.

Fitness

UV Sun Protection Arm Sleeves

Runners and athletes may spend hours out in the sun, but they might not think to protect their arms from UV rays. These handy compression arm sleeves are comfortable and protective, making them a functional gift under $25.

AERLANG Massage Gun

Of all the best massage guns, this is the one you can get this one for just about $25. It comes with a storage case and several attachments which means it can all different kinds of massage treatements.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

Compared to all the best yoga mats, this cushy Gaim yoga mat is one of the best you'll find for extra support — and one of the best you'll find for the price. It even comes in nine different color options.

Wrist Weights Set

A pair of wrist and ankle weights can elevate all kinds of workouts, from walks to pilates. This set is adjustable and comes in several color options, plus they look quite similar to the popular Bala Bangles (that cost triple the price.)

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

A great stocking stuffer for the active person your life, this highly-rated microfiber towel comes in handy for the gym, hot yoga or the pool. It's one of those things that someone can never have enough of.

BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle

We're guessing you know someone who could use a fresh shaker bottle for their pre-workout and protein shakes. This tried-and-true BlenderBottle is great for taking on the go.

Foot massage roller

Another handy little stocking filler for the runner in your life, this little massage tool can help ease aches and pains from miles on his or her feet. The deep tissue massager can be used to relieve tension in the arch of the foot, and we guarantee it'll be one of their favorite gifts this holiday!

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

This set of five resistance bands is an awesome gift under $25 for fitness lovers. With bands like these, you can get an effective workout in, even if you travel often. They even come with a carry bag for portability.

BAGSMART Gym Bag

Look no further for a gym bag you can give as a gift, and get for under $20. This one even has a dedicated shoe pocket, so you can keep your things clean and organized. It doubles as a travel duffle, too.

Food

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack

Got someone really tricky to buy for? This Tony's gift box contains a six-pack of the wonderful Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. Whatever they're training for in 2024, show your loved one they deserve to treat themselves this holiday season.

Popcorn Kernel Variety Set

Know someone who loves movie night? This popcorn kernel kit from Amish Country Popcorn comes with 6 varieties to sample, plus a container of butter salt seasoning.

Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo

If you ask me, hot honey is the best condiment to put on pretty much anything. Mike's Hot offers the perfect combination of sweet and heat, making this two-pack a delectable holiday gift.

Bombombs Hot Chocolate Mix Gift Set

Who doesn't love a hot chocolate "bomb" that melts a cup of warm milk into a rich cocoa? This set comes with six varieties, and you can either give it as one gift of separate them for stocking stuffers.

Jelly Belly 40-Flavor Holiday Box

This holiday-themed Jelly Belly sampler box is a festive treat. There's enough for everyone in the family to try all the flavors and come to definite conclusions about the best jelly bean flavors.

Sriracha Hot Sauce Gift Set

This is the best gift under $25 you can get for Sriracha fans because, yes, the hot sauce has a loyal following. This kit has four different hot sauce flavors to sample, and comes in a cool decorative box.

Chamberlain Coffee Cold Brew Bags

I've tried several cold brew bags, and my favorite by a landslide are the ones from Chamberlain Coffee. I leave them in a pitcher of water overnight and have perfect cold brew ready for the week.

Infused Sea Salt Sampler Set

Have you ever tried Hawaiian Bamboo Jade salt? Neither have I, but want to after seeing it this infused sea salt sampler set. For $20, there are six different salts in this kit to cook with.

The Cocktail Box Co. Margarita Cocktail Kit

If you know someone who loves margaritas, you need to get this this margarita cocktail kit that comes with everything they need to become a mixologist. It turns making their favorite drink into a fun activity.

Toys and Games

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter

Not all LEGO Star Wars set are expensive. This fun microfighter inspired by The Mandalorian features 88 pieces, as well as Mando and Grogu minifigures.

Educational Insights Kanoodle

Kanoodle has taken TikTok by storm, and it's no surprise. This addictive brain teaser game is a joy to solve alone or with a group of friends. It's the perfect stocking stuffer for kids and adults alike.

Hasbro Jenga: Super Mario Edition Game

The classic Jenga game gets the Super Mario treatment, but in this game, your goal is to make it to the top to defeat Bowser without knocking down the tower when you move your character peg.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Action Figures

Spidey and His Amazing Friends was one of this year's hottest franchises, so this three-pack of action figures is a great gift find for fans. Each figure even comes with its own accessory.

Squishmallows Pokemon 14-Inch Pikachu

You can find plenty of Squishmallows for under $25, and these plush toys make excellent gifts for kids of all ages. I especially like this Pikachu one for fans of Pokémon.

Ridley’s Movie Buff Trivia Card Game

If there's a movie buff in your life, you need to get them this card-based trivia to challenge their knowledge of the big screen. It comes with 140 question cards, making it a fun game to play with friends and family,

White Mountain Puzzles M&M's 1000pc Jigsaw Puzzle

Puzzles are an underrated gift for the holidays. One of our favorite brands is White Mountain Puzzles for its collage-style puzzles, this this one with all different M&M wrappers.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Animals

Crayola's Scribble Scrubbie products let kids draw on figurines with markets over and over again. This kit features safari animals and a scrub tub to wash the animals down with, so that they can be colored on again.