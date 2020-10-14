Best Prime Day laptop deals day 2: MacBooks, Chromebooks and more

It's day two of Prime Day, but the deals aren't done! In fact, some of the best Prime Day laptop deals are happening now. We've found plenty of great discounted laptops, from the MacBook Air and cheap kids laptops to powerful gaming machines. These awesome Prime Day laptop deals are ripe for the picking, and Prime Day isn't done yet as we get tot he second day of savings.

Deals come and go, and we'll be watching price changes all day, so keep an eye on this page to stay up to date. But don't wait to jump on a good deal! Now is the best time to bag yourself one of the best Prime Day laptop deals.

Prime Day laptop deals - top sales now

Best Prime Day laptop deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1: was $299 now $119

The Galileo Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for kids. It features a detachable 11.5-inch LCD, 1.3GHz Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It runs Android 6.0 and can also be used in tablet mode. Rarely on sale, this is one of the cheapest Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far.

HP Chromebook 11: was $285 now $248 @ Amazon

Chromebooks have been hard to find in stock, which means sales on these laptops have been rare or modest. However, Amazon has the new HP Chromebook 11 on sale for $258. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. Prime Day laptop deals on Chromebooks might be rare, so this is a deal worth getting now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $250

The bulk of Prime Day laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work.

Acer Aspire 1: was $499 now $399

The Aspire 1 is a budget laptop that's ideal for light tasks like checking e-mail, Web surfing, and the occasional Netflix stream. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It comes with an HDMI cable, USB extension cord, and mouse pad.

XPS 13 (Core i5/128GB SSD): was $849 now $679 @ Dell The XPS 13 is the best laptop you can buy, thanks to its design, size and specs. This model will give you enough speed for multitasking with a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, and its 128GB SSD should prove plenty speedy. You'll need to use the upon code '50OFF699' to get the $50 extra discount at the checkout stage to get the deal prices.

Dell G3 15 3500 gaming laptops: was $872 now $742 @ Amazon

A laptop with great specs that doesn't break the bank. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Intel i5 processors, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti (with 4GB of DDR 6 memory) four USB ports, and a 512GB SSD. Now even better value with 15% off.

Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $774 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day laptop deal takes a $124 off Microsoft's tablet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, though keep in mind the Type Cover is not included.

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which utilizes keys that actually feel great to type on. It's now $150 off and the cheapest it's ever been, with that full sale price only displaying at checkout.

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,150 @ Amazon

Want to double your storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,150. You just need to get to the final checkout stage, to see that last $50 off. This is one of the lower prices we've seen for this config.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,099

Looking for Prime Day laptops deals on gaming rigs? Amazon has the HP Omen 15 on sale for $1,099. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This 2020 laptop also features single panel access to its components for easy upgrades.

Razer Blade 15 Base: Was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Pay more, get better specs, that's the way it works with the Base model Razer Blade 15. It comes packing a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, an Intel i7 processor, 256GB SSD, RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6, gigabit ethernet, plus three USB ports including USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. Now $300 off at Amazon

XPS 15 (Core i7/1TB SSD): was $2,149 now $1,665 @ Dell With a Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, the XPS 15 is a powerhouse laptop. Its GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card also gives it a good bit of power for some gaming on the go.

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Apple offers four configurations of its new 2020 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the base MacBook Pro with a 10th-gen CPU. It houses a 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's now $100 off in this excellent early Prime Day laptop deal.

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

With Razer introducing a new version of the Blade Stealth 13 laptop this weekend, you can pick up the model released earlier this year at a considerable discount. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is $300 off, but still crams in a bevy of awesome hardware. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,529 @ Amazon

The The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This early Prime Day laptop deal takes a whopping $370 off.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Razer's 0.7 inch thin gaming laptop is even more beastly this year thanks to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor. Paired with a vivid 4K OLED display and your choice of RTX 2000 series card, this is a seriously impressive portable gaming rig. It's currently $600 off at Amazon.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Getting bigger with a 17.3-inch laptop that still keeps things thin and light. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a NVIDIA RTX 2070, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's also VR ready, and thanks to Prime Day it's $100 cheaper than normal.

Prime Day laptop deals — what to watch for

Last year, Amazon sold over 100,000 laptops during Prime Day. Naturally, we expect Amazon to shatter that record this year. And given the high demand for laptops this year, there's a chance we'll see even more aggressive Prime Day laptops over the next day.

Although there have been some Chromebook deals, we still think there won't be as many. These Chrome OS-based laptops tend to dominate the budget space, but Chromebooks have been hard to find on sale throughout 2020. As a result, we expect Chromebook discounts to remain modest throughout Prime Day.

Instead, you'll find better discounts on Celeron or Core i3-based machines running Windows. Expect these systems to see discounts of $50 to $100 off with prices starting at $199.

If you're looking for Prime Day laptop deals on gaming rigs, you'll want to focus on systems by MSI and Asus, which tend to get the steepest price cuts from Amazon. By comparison, gaming rigs manufactured by Alienware and Lenovo tend to see better discounts when purchased direct from the manufacturer. Look for Dell discounts that take from 10% to 12% off sitewide and Lenovo deals that save from $100 to $400 off.

