Target PS5 restock tipped for this week — here's what we know

The next Target PS5 restock could happen this week. The latest PS5 restock rumor comes by way of Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time console stock tracker.

The national retailer hasn't restocked Sony's popular next-gen console since July 9, so a drop this week would make sense looking at Target's previous restock pattern.

Given that Target typically restocks in the early morning, it's likely that the next Target PS5 restock will happen either Wednesday (July 28) or Thursday (July 29) this week between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. While nothing is guaranteed in the PS5 restock game, Randall’s information is likely to be at least partially correct based on historic evidence.

Target PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience. Target is being tipped for a PS5 restock in the coming days. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target has not restocked the PS5 Digital Edition for over two weeks, but that could change soon. View Deal

In a recent tweet, Randall indicated that "the biggest Target restock in months" is on the horizon. According to his sources within the retailer, stores have received around 10-20 PS5 units each over the last week. This is a significant increase from the usual 5-8 units each store has before a restock.

🎯 TARGET #PS5 UPDATE 🎯 GREAT NEWS! This is the biggest Target restock in months, with stores receiving 10-20 Disc version PS5’s THIS WEEK! Remember to follow @Jake_Randall_YT because I always show photo proof of the internal inventory from employees (see date/time in part 2) pic.twitter.com/iiDp6vPUhfJuly 27, 2021 See more

For this reason, Randall believes the next Target PS5 restock will likely take place early hours this Wednesday or Thursday. Thursday would seem the most likely day based on previous Target drops.

Jake Randall has proved to be a reliable source of PS5 restock information in the past. He previously called multiple Target drops ahead of time. However, unless word comes directly from a retailer, nothing should be taken as fact. Target restocking this week does seem likely as it has been more than two weeks since its last PS5 drop, but for now this should still be taken as speculation.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

