<a id="elk-ad3f63fb-dad4-42ee-991d-2b61c0282f0b"></a><h2 id="happy-cyber-monday">Happy Cyber Monday!</h2><p id="a35a3113-7d61-46d2-9a55-090a8430b479" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are disappearing anytime soon. Retailers are make the switch over to Cyber Monday sales, and the current crop of savings includes plenty that Sony players won't want to miss. I'm here to track all the biggest PS5 deals across the entire Cyber Monday period, so stick around as I bring you the best savings on PlayStation games, accessories and console bundles.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>