PS5 price, release date and games leaked ahead of today's event

We're just hours away from getting our first look at the PS5 games we'll be playing soon during Sony's PS5 'Future of Gaming' livestream. But we could know even more about the console soon, including its price, release date and design, according to a questionable new leak that we're taking with a big grain of salt for now.

A series of tweets from somewhat popular leaker @IronManPS5 (formerly PSErebeus) tease the PS5's price, release window and date of the console design reveal, as well as what to expect from today's games event. This account has had a mixed track record in the past — somewhat accurately predicting a June 2 PS5 event (the original date for today's event was June 4), but claiming the event would be focused on the console itself.

The account claims that the PS5 will have a price of $499, which is in line with many leaks and predictions we've heard in the past (aside from a wildly expensive Amazon listing that popped up this week). But IronManPS5 claims that there may be multiple configurations, with one possibility including a 825GB model at $399 and a 1.5TB model at $499.

PlayStation 5 will be $499 however there has to be another option for this in terms of storage. Either Sony have to announce a PlayStation 5 with an 825 GB SSD at $399 and a PlayStation 5 with at least 1.5 TB SSD at $499 or you’re getting 825 GB at $499June 10, 2020

The account also mentions that pre-orders for the console will go up in July, with a launch expected for mid-November. According to IronManPS5, the final design for the PS5 will be unveiled on the PlayStation Blog on July 7, and will also be featured in the July issue of PlayStation Official Magazine UK. Considering that Sony revealed the PS5 DualSense controller via a blog post, this type of unveiling doesn't seem out of the question.

The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on July 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/MZkeJotBhQJune 10, 2020

The account goes on to claim that we'll see new Horizon Zero Dawn and Ratchet and Clank games at today's event, as well as the long-rumored Gran Turismo 7. They also state that a new PlayStation VR headset will be ready by early 2021,

Microsoft will launch Xbox Series X in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make Xbox Series X available in North America and Europe on November 6, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499, €499 and £449 pic.twitter.com/aZxLeQVZIwJune 10, 2020

IronManPS5 also had some news for the Xbox crowd, claiming that the Xbox Series X will launch on November 6 for $499. They also claim that the cheaper Xbox Series S model will arrive in 2021 for a more affordable $399.

Again, these leaks should be taken with a massive grain of salt, and don't appear to have been corroborated by any reputable sources. But some of IronManPS5's predictions around price and release date seem reasonable, and a July hardware reveal is believable given how close we are to launch. As for the games, we should know if these leaks are the real deal in just a few hours.