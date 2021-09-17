A PS5 compatible SSD is coming from Sony — here's what you need to know

Earlier this week Sony rolled out the latest PS5 system update, which unlocks the console's previously dormant SSD expansion slot allowing users to add an additional drive for more storage. Now Sony is releasing an aftermarket SSD that will be a perfect fit for the PS5.

The PS5 SSD expansion feature has been in beta since July, so several models of SSD have already been tested for compatibility including the WD_Black SN850 and the Samsung 980 Pro, but surprisingly Sony wasn’t offering a drive of its own. That's set to change in the coming weeks as the tech giant is releasing an SSD through its Nextorage Brand that will be compatible with its own next-gen console.

The Nextorage PCle 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD fits all of Sony’s supplied PS5 SSD benchmarks and will be available in both 1TB and 2TB configurations. The read/write speeds on the 1TB model will be 7,300/6,000 MB/s whereas the 2TB option is slightly faster with read/write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s. These are pretty impressive stats when compared to what’s already available on the market such as the WD_Black 1TB SN850 SSD, which clocks in at 7,000/5,3000 MB/s.

Sony advises that any SSD added to a PS5 console requires a heatsink to avoid the internal temperatures of the machine reaching dangerous levels. Therefore, it’s not a great surprise that the Nextorage M.2 NVMe SSD will come with an optional aluminum heatsink. Even with the heatsink attached to the drive, it should snuggly fit into the PS5 SSD expansion slot, which has very specific measurement requirements.

It’s slightly odd that Sony has opted to release this drive under its Nextorage brand, rather than labeling it as an official PlayStation product. Promoting the SSD’s compatibility with the PS5 would have seemed a logical marketing choice. However, we still expect Sony or a licensed third-party manufacturer to release an official PS5 SSD at some point in the future.

If your PS5 storage space is getting full, then you might want to consider upgrading your console with an additional SSD. And this SSD from Nextorage looks to be a very worthwhile option. For now, there is no pricing or availability information but we expected the new Nextorage SSDs to hit the market before the holiday season is over and cost in excess of $200.

If you've yet to secure the PS5 itself, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide is updated daily with the latest restock information and updates so you never miss a stock drop.