DualSense Edge teardown reveals disappointing downgrade from standard PS5 controller

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s first official premium PS5 controller, and while it adds several new features in an attempt to justify its eyewatering $199 price tag, a recent teardown video has revealed a disappointing downgrade.

Released earlier this week (Thursday, Jan. 26), the DualSense Edge is now in the hands of gamers worldwide. And while we can assume most owners are using the controller to play some of the best PS5 games, Australian electronics group Budd's Controllers has instead stripped the pad down in order to dissect its innards (as spotted by VGC).

The group's teardown video reveals that the DualSense Edge actually packs a smaller battery than the regular DualSense controller. The original PS5 pad packs a 1,560 mAh battery but the Edge swaps this for a noticeably smaller 1050 mAh power pack. That's almost the same size as the 1,000 mAh battery found in the PS4's DualShock 4.

Check out the battery size difference/ pic.twitter.com/oAOS7yWbiMJanuary 26, 2023 See more

It should be noted that a smaller battery does not automatically mean shorter battery life. The length of time a device lasts before needing a recharge can be improved by efficient power use. However, early reviews for the DualSense Edge have flagged the controller’s battery life as one of its biggest drawbacks which would suggest Sony has made a sacrifice in this area in order to cram in the Edge’s numerous new features.

In fact, Sony itself isn’t shying away from discussing this battery downgrade. Last month the company told The Verge the Edge controller would have a “moderately shorter” battery life compared to the standard DualSense. This is apparently due to the fact it contains “more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design.”

Sony also confirmed its goal with the Edge was to “strike a good balance between wireless operating time and delivering robust, high-performance features.” So while the premium pad does sport plenty of upgrades including replaceable sticks, back buttons and customizable triggers, these additions have come at the cost of battery life.

At least the controller comes with a lengthy USB cable that can be locked in place to prevent unexpected disconnects. Sony notes this is an option to preserve battery life. Although the freedom of being untethered to your console is a pretty big sacrifice to make. Of course, some competitive gamers actually prefer to play wired as a wireless connection can increase input delay.

We’re still testing out the new PS5 controller for ourselves, so can’t yet definitively comment on how long the DualSense Edge will last on a charge. Stay tuned for our results.