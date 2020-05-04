MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) revealed: Release date, price, specs and keyboard

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 is finally getting the power boost it needs to be worthy of the Pro name — along with a better keyboard. For the same $1,299 starting price, you now get double the storage and a better tying experience.

However, only the more expensive $1,799 configuration is getting the latest 10th gen processors from Intel and faster 3733MHz RAM. The entry-level model is sticking with an 8th gen CPU and 2133MHz RAM.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the same design as before. But, overall, you are getting better specs and more comfort for your money, which makes the MacBook Pro 2020 a contender for our best laptop list.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today at Apple.com and in the Apple Store app. The laptop will start shipping later this week. We anticipate that several retailers will have the new 13-inch MacBook in stock shortly.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) price

The MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) starts at $1,299 for consumers and $1,199 for education customers. The $1,299 model includes an older 8th-gen, quad-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (up from 128GB on the last model). This configuration includes two Thunderbolt 2 ports.

The $1,499 MacBook Pro 2020 brings the storage up to 512GB. And the $1,799 is the only configuration with a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, which is paired with 16GB of faster RAM and 512GB of storage.

If you're willing to spend $1,999, you'll start with faster 16GB 3733 MHz RAM, a 2 GB 10th gen processor and 1TB of SSD storage.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) specs: CPU, RAM and storage

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Pro 2020 starts with a quad-core 8th gen processor, but you can order the laptop with up to a 10th-gen quad-core chip with turbo boost speeds up to 4.1GHz. Apple says that customers will see up to 2.8x faster performance for those upgrading from a MacBook Pro with a dual-cord processor.

On the graphics front, the MacBook Pro 2020 offers Intel Iris Plus graphics, which is designed to delivery up to 80 percent faster performance over the previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for 4K video, better gameplay and faster rendering.

Those willing to step up to at least the $1,799 configuration of the MacBook Pro 2020 will be able to enjoy 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory. This is a step up from the 2133 MHz memory on the entry-level MacBook Pro. Plus, you can upgrade to 32GB of RAM, which is a first for a 13-inch MacBook.

Apple is doubling the storage offerings across the board on the MacBook Pro, so you start with 256GB. You can expect read speeds up to 3 GB per second. And you can order a MacBook Pro 2020 with up to 4TB of SSD storage.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) keyboard

(Image credit: Apple)

This is easily the biggest upgrade for the MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch. Just like the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) and MacBook Air 2020, Apple has ditched its troubled butterfly keyboard for a Magic Keyboard in this laptop. The Magic Keyboard uses a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel.

In our testing we've found the Magic Keyboard to be comfortable, fast and reliable. The layout also includes an inverted-T arrangement for the arrow keys that makes them easier to find. The Touch Bar is still here, too, along with a Touch ID sensor and a physical Esc key.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) design and ports

Unfortunately, the refreshed MacBook Pro 2020 doesn't offer a sleek new design. It's the same 3-pound aluminum unibody design as before. And the bezels around the display look chunky compared to the likes of the new Dell XPS 13. We'd like to see Apple redesign this laptop, but this is just a refresh.

More color options would be nice, too. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in the same silver and space gray options as before. The 13-inch MacBook Pro also has the same two Thunderbolt 3 ports to start, and you need to step up to the $1,799 configuration if you want four ports.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) display

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Pro 2020 has the same Retina display as before, but it's a good one. You get a sharp 2560 x 1600 pixels of resolution along with 500 nits of brightness, plus wide color (P3) support. The panel also supports Apple's True Tone technology, which changes the color temperature of the display based on ambient lighting conditions.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) battery life

Apple rates the MacBook Pro 2020 with 10 hours of wireless web surfing and up to 10 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. That's really good endurance on paper. We'll be putting the new MacBook Pro 13-inch through our own web surfing battery test to see how it fares.

MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) outlook

The MacBook Pro 2020 is not the major overhaul we were hoping for based on the rumors, with a 14-inch mini LED display in a 13-inch chassis. But it ticks the boxes that Apple needed to in order to make the 13-inch MacBook Pro competitive once more.

Getting double the storage is a nice (yet overdue) uggrade, and I'm glad that Apple now offers 10th gen processors and faster RAM. However, you need to spend $1,799 to get these amenities, which means Apple's truly Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro is pricier than similarly configured Windows laptops.

We look forward to testing and reviewing the new 13-inch MacBook Pro to see if it's worth the premium.