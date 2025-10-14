<a id="elk-5cf36416-6819-4367-81dc-a77faf238d5a"></a><h2 id="the-end-of-windows-10-is-here-2">The end of Windows 10 is here!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5ef908b2-8919-42c3-9e85-41ac12821844"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:57.70%;"><img id="gmERzmkeqa5LGJFqNDrR6e" name="win-10-asus-laptop-shst.jpg" alt="An Asus laptop displaying the Windows 10 splash screen sitting on a desk." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/gmERzmkeqa5LGJFqNDrR6e.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1000" height="577" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Wachiwit/Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f8c33f44-3a6e-44a3-858f-f3b049e6438f">Windows 10 is coming to an end, and I'm here to track Microsoft's final hours of support. After today (October 14), the older operating system will no longer receive security and feature updates, or techincal support. Well, sort of, as there is an option to extend its life!</p><p>According to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/windows/windows-10-support-ends-on-october-14-2025-2ca8b313-1946-43d3-b55c-2b95b107f281" target="_blank">Microsoft</a>, there are three main options to stay supported on a Windows computer:</p><ul id="bde59673-849e-4703-89ca-42d78544586a"><li><strong>Installing Windows 11</strong>: If your PC meets the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.microsoft.com/windows/windows-11-specifications" target="_blank">minimum system requirements for Windows 11</a>&nbsp;and can make the upgrade, you'll have probably already seen an notification pop up to make the switch. To check, go to&nbsp;<strong>Start&nbsp;&gt;&nbsp;Settings&nbsp;&gt;&nbsp;Update &amp; Security&nbsp;&gt;&nbsp;Windows Update</strong>&nbsp;and select&nbsp;<strong>Check for updates</strong>.&nbsp;</li><li><strong>New PC with Windows 11</strong>: If your PC is not eligible, or if you want a new PC with Windows 11 pre-installed, you'll want to check out the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/the-best-windows-laptops">best Windows laptops</a> today to get a top-rated Windows 11 experience.</li><li><strong>Extended Security Updates (ESU) program</strong>:<strong> </strong>Need more time before moving to a Copilot+ PC or other new Windows 11 device? The consumer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/windows-operating-systems/want-to-keep-windows-10-heres-the-one-thing-you-must-do-before-the-october-deadline">Extended Security Updates (ESU) program</a> can protect your Windows 10 device up to a year after October 14, 2025.&nbsp;</li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>