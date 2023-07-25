Samsung Unpacked LIVE blog: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and latest news

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is upon us, so it's time for Samsung to show us what it's got. And if the rumors are accurate, that means we're about to see new versions of Samsung's foldable phones take center stage as things get underway in Seoul, South Korea.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both expected to debut, and they arrive with increased competition. The Google Pixel Fold and Motorola Razr+ compete quite well with Samsung's foldables, and that's before the OnePlus Open arrives. We're also expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series launch.

Which rumors will pan out? We'll find out starting at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT/ noon BST when Samsung executives take the stage for Galaxy Unpacked. Our staff is following along from both the U.S. and the U.K. and our managing editor for social and video, Kate Kozuch, is on the scene from Seoul with first-hand reports of what's going down.

What we're expecting to see at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung's flagship foldable is due for a refresh, and this latest version should be getting a new hinge that could make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 lighter and thinner than its predecessors. We're also expecting a new chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — that should deliver both a performance boost and better battery life.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Many of the same changes bound for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — the redesigned hinge and the improved chipset — are also being rumored for Samsung's flip phone-style foldable. But the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could see another big change, as the 1.9-inch cover display from previous models is reportedly expanding to 3.4 inches.

Galaxy Watch 6: Rumors tip the Galaxy Watch 6 to feature larger display sizes and potentially a curved glass display. We should also see a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, with that model expected to bring back the rotating bezel feature from previous Galaxy Watches. As for features, the big addition looks like the ability to monitor your heart rate to detect atrial fibrillation.

Galaxy Tab S9: Another round of tablets could be on the way for Samsung, with mostly iterative changes touted in any Galaxy Tab S9 rumors. Highlights include a possible OLED panel for the entry-level tablet and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models, which should also include the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Other possibilities: The above rumors cover the products we've heard the most about heading into Galaxy Unpacked, but it's possible Samsung could throw a surprise or two our way. There's rumors of a possible Galaxy Ring with fitness and health features, and we could learn more about Samsung's XR headset. We've heard rumblings of a Galaxy S23 FE that would deliver many of the Galaxy S23's features at a discount price, but the volume of rumors here isn't as overwhelming as it is for the foldables.