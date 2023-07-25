Live
Samsung Unpacked LIVE blog: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and latest news
Here's all the news out of the Galaxy Unpacked event in Korea as it happens
Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is upon us, so it's time for Samsung to show us what it's got. And if the rumors are accurate, that means we're about to see new versions of Samsung's foldable phones take center stage as things get underway in Seoul, South Korea.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both expected to debut, and they arrive with increased competition. The Google Pixel Fold and Motorola Razr+ compete quite well with Samsung's foldables, and that's before the OnePlus Open arrives. We're also expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series launch.
Which rumors will pan out? We'll find out starting at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT/ noon BST when Samsung executives take the stage for Galaxy Unpacked. Our staff is following along from both the U.S. and the U.K. and our managing editor for social and video, Kate Kozuch, is on the scene from Seoul with first-hand reports of what's going down.
What we're expecting to see at Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung's flagship foldable is due for a refresh, and this latest version should be getting a new hinge that could make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 lighter and thinner than its predecessors. We're also expecting a new chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — that should deliver both a performance boost and better battery life.
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Many of the same changes bound for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — the redesigned hinge and the improved chipset — are also being rumored for Samsung's flip phone-style foldable. But the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could see another big change, as the 1.9-inch cover display from previous models is reportedly expanding to 3.4 inches.
Galaxy Watch 6: Rumors tip the Galaxy Watch 6 to feature larger display sizes and potentially a curved glass display. We should also see a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, with that model expected to bring back the rotating bezel feature from previous Galaxy Watches. As for features, the big addition looks like the ability to monitor your heart rate to detect atrial fibrillation.
Galaxy Tab S9: Another round of tablets could be on the way for Samsung, with mostly iterative changes touted in any Galaxy Tab S9 rumors. Highlights include a possible OLED panel for the entry-level tablet and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models, which should also include the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Other possibilities: The above rumors cover the products we've heard the most about heading into Galaxy Unpacked, but it's possible Samsung could throw a surprise or two our way. There's rumors of a possible Galaxy Ring with fitness and health features, and we could learn more about Samsung's XR headset. We've heard rumblings of a Galaxy S23 FE that would deliver many of the Galaxy S23's features at a discount price, but the volume of rumors here isn't as overwhelming as it is for the foldables.
Welcome to our Samsung Unpacked live blog. I'm global editor in chief for Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer. And I'll be hanging out with you for the next few hours breaking down all the last-minute rumors and leaks. Let's get started!
So what can we expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at Samsung Unpacked? Samsung’s TM Roh says the company’s next foldables would be “slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.” But Roh also talked about how Samsjng’s next foldables would deliver "literally, the most flexible camera experience in Samsung Galaxy” while also touting the sustainability of the foldables.
Look for Samsung to go into greater depth on all of those points during the keynote.
The biggest upgrade rumored for both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 is the redesigned hinge. Dubbed the “waterdrop hinge”, this new mechanism is expected to add a number of changes to Samsung’s foldables — most important of which is a lessening of the crease.
How? By making that crease larger and shallower, it means that the fold down the middle of the display could be a lot less prominent than previous models. Maybe even completely invisible, if some rumors are to be believed.
That hinge is also expected to offer a gapless design, which may offer some much needed protection from dust, and is reportedly rated to 300,000 folds. That means it would be 50% more durable than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. And if that wasn’t enough, it could shave off some of the thickness plaguing previous Z Fold devices.
You can easily make the case that the most important feature for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 that Samsung is certain to announce today will be the updated phone’s cover display. The current Z Flip features a 1.9-inch strip on the outside of the device that you can use to read notifications or text messages; it also doubles as a viewfinder when you’re snapping selfies with the rear cameras. But even with those capabilities, it’s nowhere near as handy as the 3.6-inch panel that Motorola includes on the Motorola Razr+.
Rumors have Samsung expanding the display on its phone to either 3.4 or 3.5 inches depending on who’s doing the talking. U.K. phones editor Tom Pritchard believes this is a make-or-break feature for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, hinging on its ability to run full-screen apps the way you can on Motorola’s device.
If you want a sense of the stiffer competition Samsung is facing from other phone makers on the foldable front, consider the arrival of the Google Pixel Fold. We currently rank that device as the best foldable phone you can get based on how Google’s handset edged past what Samsung currently offers in our Google Pixel vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 face-off.
Google offers a wider and easier-to-use cover-display, a thinner device and great cameras. But the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could very well close the gap with Samsung and come out on top.
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.