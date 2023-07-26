How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 — the best deals so far

New foldables weren't the only items announced at today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung also released its new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, which could very well rocket to the top of our best Android tablets guide.

Samsung released three models: the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 (from $799), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (from $999), and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (from $1,199). The Galaxy Tab S9 is the model we have our eye on. It isn't a radical departure from its its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. However, despite its $100 price hike we like it because it's received more notable upgrades than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra got over their respective predecessors. This includes a new OLED display and upgraded rear cameras. If you're eager to get Samsung's new tablet, here are the best Galaxy Tab S9 preorder deals you can get right now.

Galaxy Tab S9 preorder deals

Galaxy Tab S9 preorder: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $650 off Galaxy Tab S9 preorders when you trade-in an older device. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. Additionally, you'll get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim and $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro when you preorder Samsung's new tablet.

Galaxy Tab S9 preorder: free S-Pen @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Samsung S Pen with your Galaxy Tab S9 preorder.

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus preorder: $25/month w/ phone purchase @ Verizon

Purchase an eligible Android phone at Verizon and you'll be able to get the new Galaxy Tab S9 Plus with 5G for $25/month.

Galaxy Tab S9 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Price $799 $999 $1,199 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB 256GB 256GB Ports USB-C, microSD USB-C, microSD USB-C, microSD Connectivity 5G, LTE , Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE , Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE , Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 8,400mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Accessories S Pen stylus included S Pen stylus included S Pen stylus included Weight 1.10 pounds 1.2 pounds 1.6 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 preorders are now live. The tablet will be widely available for sale starting on August 11 for $799. While that's a not-so-ideal $100 price hike from its predecessor, we feel the Galaxy Tab S9 got some noteworthy upgrades.

First, it has a new OLED display that looks phenomenal. It's more colorful and vibrant than the display on previous models. The videos we got to watch during our hands-on time appeared highly detailed, with great separation between dark and bright elements.

The tablet itself was also snappy, thanks in part to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor; the same one found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series. Finally, we like that the Galaxy Tab S9 has upgraded rear cameras — up from 12MP/6MP to 13MP/12MP.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 could very well wind up on our list of the best tablets of 2023. Stay tuned for our forthcoming full review. In the meantime, make sure to checkout our back to school sales guide for any potential Galaxy Tab S9 deals.