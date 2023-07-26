How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — the best deals so far

From AT&T to Verizon, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deals are now live. Unveiled at today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the new foldable is slated to be released on August 11 alongside its pricier sibling, the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The $999 Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a refreshed design, larger external screen, and a faster processor to help set it aside from the competition. New upgrades include larger outer display, gapless design, and camera improvements. Sure, they're iterative changes, but it's just enough to bump it past the Motorola Razr+.

If you're eager to get Samsung's new foldable, there are many Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deals you can get. Verizon, Samsung, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers and carriers offering early deals.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals

Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. Bundle it with a Galaxy Tab S9 series or a Galaxy Watch 6 series to save an extra $540.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 5 when they trade-in an old Galaxy phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering aggressive Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorders. Trade-in an old phone and you'll get Samsung's new foldable for free with a new line and Unlimited Plus plan. Meanwhile, existing customers can get the same offer when they trade-in an old phone and are on a qualifying 5G unlimited plan.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Starting price $999 Inner Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080), 22:9 aspect ratio Outer Display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) Refresh rate Up to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main (83 ̊ FOV) + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123 ̊ FOV) Selfie camera 10MP F2.2, 85 ̊ FOV Battery 3,700 mAh Size 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59-inches (folded), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27-inches (unfolded) Weight 6.6oz (187 grams) Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

One of the biggest Galaxy Z Flip 5 upgrades is noticeable right off the bat. The new foldable sports a much larger cover screen. The new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display adds even more utility than before. Whereas the 1.9-inch cover screen of its predecessor was mainly used for quick notifications, the new larger outer display gives you access to full app experiences — in addition to the usual staple of widgets and notifications.

You'll also notice that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a gapless design. It's a stylish change that retains the same 0.27-inch profile as before and helps it match rivals like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr+, both of which sport gapless designs.

It's worth noting that we're smack in the middle of back to school sales season. While there are cheaper phones you can get, retailers are still offering Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder deals right now and in the days to come. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best discounts.