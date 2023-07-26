The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra isn't revolutionary, but its 14.6-inch OLED display and overall slim design make it enticing. It has the makings of being one of the best tablets of 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (starting at $1,199) is here for those who need the absolute biggest tablet. While this year’s model isn’t a radical departure from last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, that’s not a bad thing.

Like its predecessor, this tablet features a gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Its sturdy build and thin profile also make it comfortable to hold despite its size.

Toss in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — the same one powering the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones — and the Tab S9 Ultra should have more than enough power for surfing the web and playing the best Android games.

When paired with the Book Cover Keyboard, the Tab S9 Ultra can even act as a laptop replacement thanks to its Windows 11-like DeX mode.

I briefly got some hands-on time with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and found it as impressive as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is currently one of the best Samsung tablets and overall best tablets out there. Even if it's not revolutionary, it's poised to be one of the best tablets from Samsung’s ecosystem.

Here are my thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, along with a general overview of what the tablet has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (starting) Price $1,199 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60-120Hz) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Ports USB-C, microSD Connectivity 5G, LTE , Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Accessories S Pen stylus included Dimensions 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches Weight 1.61 pounds

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now available to pre-order starting at $1,199, with availability starting August 11. The entry-level model packs 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, but you can pay more to configure the tablet with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. All configurations come in your choice of beige or graphite.

Samsung is offering up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 tablet with an eligible trade-in. You'll also get 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim when pre-ordering any of the Tab S9 tablets. In addition, you'll receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro when pre-ordering any of the Galaxy Tab S9 slates on Samsung's website or through the Shop Samsung App.

Price-wise, the new tablet costs $100 more than last year's Tab S8 Ultra, a meaningful but not egregious price bump.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Design and display

Design-wise, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is indistinguishable from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It has the light and slim chassis Samsung tablets are known for. Even though it’s big at 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 inches, it feels comfortable to hold. The tablet is also light at 1.6 pounds, which should make it easy to use for long stretches.

As before with the Tab S9 Ultra, the power and volume buttons rest along the slate’s right side. You’ll also find a microSD card slot near the bottom right side. On the back, there are two rear-facing cameras and a magnetic strip to hold the included S pen. Quad speakers adorn the tablet’s sides, along with a single USB-C port. Unfortunately, there’s no headphone jack.

I found the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s 14.6-inch OLED display sufficiently bright and colorful when watching a 4K YouTube video about cities around the world. Black levels were excellent, which served to heighten the colors and made them pop. Genshin Impact’s fantastical environments were also eye-pleasing thanks to all the hues on display.

We’d need to put the Galaxy Tab S9’s display through our lab tests to see how it stacks up, but based on what I saw, the display is as impressive as its predecessor’s, which was great.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Audio

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features speakers that are 20 percent larger, according to Samsung. This not only makes the speakers pump out louder overall audio, but it also gives bass some added punch. That last point is important considering how thin I felt the bass sounded on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

I’ll need to test out the tablet’s speakers in real-world settings to truly gauge them, but from what I heard, the audio has received a welcome improvement over the last-gen Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 13. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra feature the same chip and operating system, so I expect the Tab S9 Ultra to perform well in our lab tests.

As for my own experience, I found the Tab S9 Ultra sufficiently responsive when I cycled through apps and opened windows. Genshin Impact (which is one of the most graphically-demanding mobile games available on Android) ran smoothly, with frame rates remaining steady to my eyes.

I thought DeX Mode, which is Samsung’s answer to the Windows interface, ran much better on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra than it did on last year's Tab S8 Ultra. It’s still not as snappy and responsive as Windows proper, but it’s a noticeable improvement from last gen. I’m looking forward to putting DeX Mode through its paces on this tablet to see how it truly stacks up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Accessories

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with the Samsung S Pen, which is an indispensable tool for those who write or draw on tablets. The updated S Pen now has latency at 2.8ms and its pressure-sensitive button is now raised.

When docked on that magnetic strip on the tablet’s back, the pen will charge whether it’s up or down. For those who like to use tablets by the pool or at the beach, you’ll be happy to know that the S Pen, like the tablet itself, has an IP68 waterproof rating. If you want, you can use the tablet and pen in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes, according to Samsung.

The updated S Pen feels as good to hold as the previous model thanks to its thickness and sturdy build. Writing with the pen feels intuitive enough, though I’d need more time to see if the experience is better than it was on the Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Battery life and charging

Like the previous model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a 11,200 mAh battery.

The Tab S8 Ultra lasted for 9 hours and 22 minutes in our battery test. If the new tablet can match or even exceed this, we’ll have little to complain about. With the exception of the updated processor, the Tab S9 Ultra isn’t all that different from its predecessor so I’m not expecting a radical difference in battery life — but we’ll see what our tests have to say.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-on review: Outlook

Based on my experience and everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra right now, the new tablet seems like a solid, if unimpressive, update to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It sports a vivid OLED display, svelte design, and should have plenty of power for whatever you need.

As things stand, I think the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra should have no trouble finding a place on our list of the best tablets on the market. Stay tuned for our full review to find out!