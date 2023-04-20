Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — early rumors and everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could be the next-generation smartwatch made for Galaxy smartphone users. While the potential reveal is still several months away, we’re eager to learn about what the upcoming Galaxy Watch could have in store.

Samsung has established a routine of launching new smartwatches during its August Unpacked hardware events. As such, we’re fairly confident that the company is working on the best Samsung watch to follow up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. It will likely be a Wear OS-powered watch that integrates nicely with the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem.

We haven’t heard as many Galaxy Watch 6 rumors compared to, say, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. But early signs point to an exciting smartwatch for fitness tracking, communications, safety and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

Unless Samsung breaks from the status quo, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 should be announced as part of an August product event. Samsung usually holds two Unpacked events per year: one in winter with the S-series flagship handsets and one in late summer with Z-series foldables.

Of course, a number of products are announced alongside the smartphones, but smartwatch announcements typically accompany the Z Flip and Z Fold devices.

We don’t know yet when the next Unpacked event will take place, though the second week of August is our educated guess. Last year, it took place on August 10, and the year before that, on August 11. Actual availability for the smartwatches came about two weeks later.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price rumors

Until we see a rumor suggesting a price change, we won’t expect one. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 started at $279 while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro started at $499. Premium materials and a longer battery life helped justify the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s higher price.

It’s possible Samsung will debut the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro variation, but it’s also possible the company revives the “Classic” device instead. There could be a replacement for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic among the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, offering a smartwatch that looks more traditional than sporty.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 design

Speaking of design, the Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored for a change. While not much was different between the Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 in terms of looks, the Galaxy Watch 6 could move to a curved glass display, according to tipster IceUniverse on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Perhaps Samsung is taking a cue from the Google Pixel Watch, one of the newcomers to the best Android watch competition. The Pixel Watch has quite a curvy screen, after all. Either way, we’d expect Samsung to stick with a circular design.

That said, it’s hard to imagine a curved screen complementing a physical rotating dial for a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The return of the dial, which offers an alternative navigation experience to swiping, would certainly appeal to fans of the mechanism. In fact, one of our contributors swore against buying the Galaxy Watch 5 since it didn’t offer a configuration with the rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features and specs

There’s not much to report in terms of new Galaxy Watch 6 features, but we do know what the watch should offer based on existing Galaxy Watch features. For one, it’ll have a collection of health sensors, including body composition analysis and skin temperature readers. It’ll also have GPS, NFC and optional LTE support for phone-free connectivity.

As for battery life, a report from GalaxyClub suggests larger battery capacities are planned for devices that earned certification in South Korea. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to have a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm model might have a 425mAh battery. The increases aren’t major, but could still result in longer lasting smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: What we want to see

A new Classic model: The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is on our wishlist for a number of reasons. The basic Galaxy Watch design is inherently sporty, but not everyone wants a sporty-looking watch. The Classic model looks more like a traditional timepiece, offering an elevated appearance. Plus, no other smartwatch makers have copied Samsung’s design, giving the Classic watch a unique spot in the market.

More functionality for non-Samsung smartphone users: Regrettably, it’s hard to recommend a Galaxy Watch to anyone who doesn’t have a Samsung phone. It’s odd, considering the software is built on the Wear OS platform now available on several Android-compatible watches. Even the Google Pixel Watch works just as nicely with a Samsung phone as a Pixel phone. We think it’s in the best interest of all Android watches for the health-tracking tools of Galaxy Watch products to be accessible to all Android smartphone users.

Blood glucose monitoring: Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring has been rumored for the Galaxy Watch for some time now. Essentially, lasers on the bottom of the watch would reach the blood beneath the skin, and the amount of light not absorbed by glucose would offer a concentration reading. It wouldn't be a replacement for glucose monitoring systems, but it could help users get a sense of their blood sugar levels when traditional testing methods might not be available.