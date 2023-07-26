How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — the best deals so far

By Louis Ramirez
published

Save up to $1,000 with these deals

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5
Move over, Google. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals are here. Now that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is underway, the South Korean giant has unveiled its new flagship foldable. 

Announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be released on August 11. (Preorders start now). It's thinner/lighter than its predecessor and it also packs a faster a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. Otherwise, the $1,799 device is doesn't sport many noteworthy new features. 

Fortunately, there are a few early Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals you can get. AT&T, Verizon, and Samsung are just a few of the retailers and carriers offering early deals. 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals

Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. Bundle it with a Galaxy Tab S9 series or a Galaxy Watch 6 series to save an extra $540.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can take up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a Galaxy phone trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is taking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorders when you trade-in an older phone and open a new line with unlimited 5G data. Existing customers can get the same offer when they trade-in an old phone and are on a qualifying 5G unlimited plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 — what do you get?

Starting price$1,799 / £1,749
Inner Display7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED, 21.6:18 aspect ratio
Outer Display6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 23.1:9 aspect ratio
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer)
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM12GB
Storage256GB/512GB/1TB
Rear cameras50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8,85 ̊ FOV + 12MP ultra-wide F2.2, 123 ̊ FOV + 10MP telephoto f/2.4, 36 ̊ FOV, 3X optical zoom
Selfie camera10MP f/2.2 85 ̊ FOV (outer) 4MP f/1.8 80 ̊ FOV (inner)
Battery4,400 mAh
Size6.1 x 2.64 x .53-inches (folded) and 6.1 x 5.11 x .24-inches (unfolded) / 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded) and 129.9 x 154.9 x6.1mm (unfolded)
Weight8.92oz (253 grams)
ColorsIcy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

If you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not be worth the upgrade. However, if this is your first foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a refined phone. You get a sleek device that can be used as a phone or a tablet with the latest Snapdragon chip, a thinner/lighter design than its predecessor, and lots of multitasking tricks to help you be more productive on the go.

The Z Fold 5 is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can survive 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Just like the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs the same size displays with a 6.2-inch OLED panel on the front and a 7.6-inch screen on the inside. The major difference is that the inside panel now has a rated brightness of 1,750 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the previous model. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as the Z Fold 4, but there are some notable improvements. It starts with a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The cover display houses a 10MP selfie camera, whereas the inside of the Z Fold 5 still has a low-res 4MP under-display camera.

With back to school sales happening now, there's a small chance we'll see more Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals in the days to come. Make sure to follow our coverage for the latest deals. 

