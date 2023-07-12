Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors: What to expect for Samsung’s next foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors are coming into view at about the same time that other rumors have given us a pretty clear picture of what to expect the updated foldable phone to look like. And really, it's not a moment too soon — by the end of the month, we'll get to see the actual Galaxy Z Fold 5, as Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked product launch on July 26.

By now, you've probably heard about many other Z Fold 5 features such as the phone's newly designed hinge and rumored improvements to its revamped camera and chipset. There's been less said about the colors, which is a surprise since that's the first thing people will set eyes on when they look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Nevertheless, there are a few Galaxy Z Fold 5 color rumors out there, with some consensus emerging on the ones we're likely to see at the phone's launch later this month. Here's what we've heard so far about the colors Samsung may be considering for its next foldable phone.

Past Galaxy Z Fold colors

Before we dive into current rumors, let's quickly review the colors that past Galaxy Z Fold models have come in, as it might help illuminate a pattern to Samsung's choices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Colors Samsung.com exclusive colors Galaxy Z Fold 4 Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black Burgundy Galaxy Z Fold 3 Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver None Galaxy Z Fold 2 Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue Galaxy Z Fold Space Silver, Cosmos Black None

There are three trends that emerge from this exercise. For one, we see that Samsung usually always has a black phone and an off-white option (usually silver, sometimes beige). Samsung also started out offering two colors, but in recent years, there have been three official color options. Finally, Samsung will occasionally offer limited edition colors available only if you buy directly from the phone maker.

Based on those trends, then, we'd likely see a black Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with a white or off-white option. We could see a third color as well, and there's a chance that more colors might be available exclusively through Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 color rumors

The earliest forecast for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors came from Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young tweeted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would come in beige, black and light blue — a rumor that certainly fits Samsung's pattern of choosing colors for past Folds.

Some new Z Flip 5 colors:BlueGreenPlatinumYellowalong with the previous higher volume colors of Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light Pink. Also seeing Blue and Platinum on the Fold 5 along with the higher volume colors of Beige, Black and Light Blue.May 26, 2023 See more

In addition, Ross added that two extra colors — a different shade of blue and platinum — would join "the higher volume colors." We take that to mean that these would be Samsung.com exclusive colors in the vein of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Burgundy.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Leaked images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 posted at WinFuture show the Fold in those beige, black and light blue colors. If you're curious about potential names, a 9to5Google report on leaked Z Fold 5 specs suggests that Samsung will call the color options Cream, Phantom Black and Icy Blue.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumored colors: What we think

Barring any last-minute rumors, it's pretty apparent that beige, black and light blue are strong candidates for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors this year. We'd also trust the forecast that posits some Samsung-exclusive colors are in the works.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The colors Samsung picks for its latest Fold take on a special weight this year because of the recent arrival of the Google Pixel Fold, a foldable handset that resembles Samsung's model and is challenging the Galaxy Fold for the title of the best foldable phone. Google went with some pretty basic colors for its first foldable — Obsidian and Porcelain — so Samsung has a chance to stand out from the competition with more color options.

From the sound of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 color rumors, it seems like you'll have at least one extra color to choose from, with a little more flash than the Pixel Fold's monochrome options.