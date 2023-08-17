Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals in August 2023

The Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Fortunately, there are plenty of Galaxy Watch 6 deals around to help lower the cost of Samsung's flagship smartwatches.

If you're shopping for the base model, the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) starts at $299, whereas the larger 43mm model is priced at $329. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399 for the 44mm or $429 for the 47mm watch. Each smartwatch is available with 5G connectivity.

In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said the new watches seem like the most polished Samsung smartwatches yet with truly substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and slimmer design. Make sure to bookmark this page for the best deals as they're announced. Also, check out our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison to find out the main differences between Samsung's new watches. (For more ways to save, read our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes).

Best Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Galaxy Watch 6: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free Fabric Band! Samsung is knocking up to $250 off its Galaxy Watch 6 when you trade-in an older device. Additionally, you'll get a second Fabric Band ($49 value) for free with your watch. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design.

Galaxy Watch 6: free $50 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a free $50 Best Buy eGift card with any purchase of a Galaxy Watch 6. You'll also get an additional fabric band ($49 value) for free with your purchase.

Galaxy Watch 6: for $299 @ Amazon

Free $50 gift card! Purchase your Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon and you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card.

Galaxy Watch 6: free w/ phone purchase @ Verizon

Purchase an eligible Android phone at Verizon and you'll get up to $350 off the cost of the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Your phone must also be on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan.

Galaxy Watch 6: buy two, get $350 off @ AT&T

Treat yourself and a loved one to a new watch. New and existing AT&T customers who buy two Galaxy Watch 6 models will get $350 off their total price.

Galaxy Watch 6: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile

Activate a new line on a qualifying wearable plan and you'll get the Galaxy Watch 6 for free. (You'll get bill credits adding up to $349 over the span of 24 months).

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: up to $250 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free Fabric Band! Samsung is knocking up to $250 off Galaxy Watch 6 Classic when you trade-in an older device. Additionally, you'll get a second Fabric Band ($49 value) for free with your watch. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic costs $100 more than the Galaxy Watch 6 and comes in larger 43mm and 47mm sizes. Additionally, it features a rotating bezel and it's designed to look more like a traditional timepiece than the sportier Galaxy Watch 6.