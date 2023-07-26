Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on review: A bigger view

Rather than trying to reinvent the foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes several smaller upgrades, including a larger outer display, gapless design and camera improvements. They’re iterative changes, but ones that bring the phone back into the top of the conversation.

Foldable flip phones are no longer novelties. Samsung spent years defining the category with its Galaxy Z Flip line, showing consumers that foldable phones have the features and performances to make them top contenders for some of the best smartphones around. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is following in its predecessor’s footsteps with a refreshed design, larger external screen and a faster processor to hold back the competition.

But something big has happened recently — Samsung's rivals have bridged the gap. The Motorola Razr+ managed to manhandle the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our head-to-head faceoff, so there’s a lot riding on the newer Galaxy Z Flip 5 to address those shortcomings and take the crown back.

However, it’s one thing to have upgrades that bring your phone to par, but it’s totally different if it could knock it out of the park. In my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on, I’ll dive into all that’s new with this foldable to see if it’s worth the upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Starting price $999 / £1,049 Inner Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080), 22:9 aspect ratio Outer Display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) Refresh rate Up to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 main (83 ̊ FOV) + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123 ̊ FOV) Selfie camera 10MP F2.2, 85 ̊ FOV Battery 3,700 mAh Size 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59-inches (folded), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27-inches (unfolded) Weight 6.6oz (187 grams) Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

Even though it’s not a price drop, we’re still glad to know that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s price isn’t changing over its predecessor. This means you’ll only need to fork over $999 for the base model, which interestingly enough gets a boost to 256GB of storage. Considering it was 128GB of storage last year, I’m glad that Samsung decided to be generous this time around by doubling it. If you need more, there’s also the 512GB model.

Pre-orders are available starting today, but general availability is set for August 11, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in the following colors: mint, graphite, cream, lavender, gray, blue, green, and yellow. Strangely, Samsung said that there won’t be a Bespoke edition of the foldable this time — which could be the result of its larger sized outer display. It’s a bummer for sure since the Bespoke editions gave people a way of customizing the design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Design

(Image credit: Future)

While I was never annoyed by the gap produced by the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s hinge, I can appreciate Samsung’s commitment to chasing after perfection with a new gapless design. That’s one of the first changes I noticed while closing the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It’s a refinement that brings the phone’s design to match key rivals such as the Motorola Razr+ and Oppo Find N2 Flip, both of which beat Samsung to the punch with gapless designs. It’s a stylish design that retains the same 0.27-inch profile as before, but I wouldn’t go out on a limb to say it’s a better looking phone than the Razr+.

(Image credit: Future)

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 feels well constructed with that satisfying snap shut closure of the new hinge mechanism. There’s also no change to its water-resistant rating, which despite being at IPX8, continues to lead the way among foldables. I found it very similar in overall size and weight as its predecessor, but the most striking design change relates to its outer display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on: Displays

(Image credit: Future)

There's a much larger cover screen here with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display is a much needed boost for the phone, seeing that it adds even more utility than ever before. Despite a lower 720 x 748 resolution, the screen’s still polarizing to look at with its punch color tones and wide viewing angles.

Whereas the 1.9-inch cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was largely reserved for quick glancing notifications, the larger space presented by the Galaxy Z Flip 5's outer display gives me access to full app experiences — in addition to the usual staple of widgets and notifications. I saw how it was able to run the full YouTube app experience, but what’s important to know is that there are only a handful of apps that get the full experience treatment.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a bummer because the Motorola Razr+ lets you run all of your apps through its external display, but it appears as though Samsung’s the one dictating which apps get the treatment for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. In my short time checking it out, full apps support it limited to Google Maps, Messages, Netflix, WhatsApp, and YouTube. I imagine that developers will need to optimize their apps in order to qualify, so this is one area where I hope to see movement if it stands a chance to functionally match the Razr+.

Apart from the new cover screen, there wasn’t a whole lot different with its main 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It’s detailed, offers wide viewing angles, and has just enough punchiness to stand out. It still has a 22:9 screen aspect ratio, which I found easy to swipe left to right, but still needed to stretch my fingers to access its top corners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

I can wish for a day when the Z Flip series finally gets a proper telephoto lens, but that’s not today. Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a very similar dual-camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera. Sure, the specs aren’t too far off from last year’s foldable, so I’m curious to see how much better the photos are.

Samsung says that the Z Flip 5 leverages AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm to optimize photos, especially those taken under low light. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 proved to me it was already better than the Motorola Razr+ under extreme low lighting conditions, so if these new improvements turn out to be significant, it’ll set the bar for all other similar clamshell foldables.

(Image credit: Future)

Capturing selfies is substantially improved too, since the larger cover screen provides a better preview. Unlike its predecessor, there’s no crop when I record video — while providing the necessary visibility to get just the right composition. Nothing’s worse whenever I record self captures than not being able to see the entire preview of what I’m shooting.

As a videographer that religiously uses smartphones as B-cameras on professional shoots, I really like that the Z Flip 5 continues to offer manual video controls. This is one area where the competition has not been able to keep up with Samsung strangely enough, so it simply gives the Z Flip 5 an extra tool in its arsenal.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn't offer a telephoto lens, Samsung says that it has improved the image quality for photos taken with the 10x digital zoom. We'll be putting that to the test.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Software

(Image credit: Future)

Apart from the added utility of the cover screen, I didn’t find a whole lot different with Samsung’s OneUI with the Z Flip 5. Of course, the same Flex Mode and FlexCam experiences are present once again, which optimizes apps like YouTube when the phone’s folded halfway.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. I found navigating around the interface pleasantly smooth, which could also be attributed to the 120Hz refresh rate of the main display. Everything I did with the phone during my hands-on time felt responsive, so I’m confident it’ll handle graphically intensive games without any hiccups.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Battery

(Image credit: Future)

I know a lot of people were hoping to see a larger battery in the Z Flip 5, especially when the Z Flip 4 reached a smidge below 9 hours on our own battery benchmark test. Now that it’s packing the more battery efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it should deliver longer lasting results — and hopefully eclipse the Motorola Razr+’s mark of 10 hours and 9 minutes.

Unfortunately, there’s no change whatsoever to the phone’s recharging. It’s still at an underwhelming 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Funny how things change so suddenly. When the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched last fall, there was no other comparable clamshell foldable to match it, but now it feels dated. With the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, however, it feels more like Samsung’s taking a cautious approach by giving us an iterative device.

I will say that it’s the more compelling Samsung foldable this time, since there are fewer notable changes with its sibling in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. You get a larger cover display, a gap-free design and faster processor, even though you can't run any app on the external screen.

While it doesn’t seem like a meaty upgrade, it looks like the Z Flip 5 made all the required changes to perhaps reclaim its position over the Motorola Razr+. There’s no change to its price either, which is always a good thing. Stay tuned for my full rated Galaxy Z Flip 5 review.