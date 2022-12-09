Jets vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 online

The Jets vs Bills Live stream is a rematch of an epic Week 9 matchup! The Jets took that game 20-17 and will now look to add to their playoff push as they take their new quarterback and stellar defense into Buffalo for this NFL live stream.

Jets vs Bills channel, start time The Jets vs Bills live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 11).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Not a lot has changed for the Jets (7-5) since they hosted the Bills five weeks ago. Their defense is still the star of the show as they enter Week 14 allowing the 6th fewest points-per-game and limit their opponents’ air attack to just 194 passing yards-per-game, also the 6th best in the league. Last week, despite losing to the Vikings, they held Justin Jefferson to just 45 receiving yards.

One HUGE thing that has changed for the Jets is their quarterback. Three weeks ago Head coach Robert Saleh made the switch from 2021 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson to the 171st pick in the 2018 draft Mike White. White has put up numbers in his two starts helping the Jets post season highs in total yards in consecutive weeks. New York has averaged 476 yards per game over White's two starts. That's average of 53 yards more than the league leading Chiefs. However, the Jets are just 1-1 over that time.

The Bills (9-3) are looking to notch their 10th win of the season, but the win would be more significant than that. It would mark the franchise’s 4th straight double-digit win seasons. Buffalo hasn’t enjoyed sustained success like that since their four straight AFC Championship teams in the early 1990’s.

Josh Allen was sacked a season-high 5 times in the Bills 20-17 Week 9 loss to the Jets. It’s the only game this season he was unable to throw a touchdown pass in and he suffered a UCL injury, but he hasn’t allowed it to slow him or his team down. The Bills are 3-1 over their last four games while Allen has thrown or run for seven touchdowns over that time. Last week he posted a 106.8 passer rating throw for 223 yards on 22-of-33 passing and two touchdowns.

Sean McDermott’s defense has also continued to their tear this season. They are in the top-four in the league in both fewest yards and points allowed.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Bills as HUGE 10-piont favorites against the Jets. Also, we've got everything you need to know about the Eagles vs Giants live stream.

How to watch Jets vs Bills live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Jets vs Bills you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Jets vs Bills live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Jets vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Dec. 11)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Jets vs Bills live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front, and our FuboTV promo codes (opens in new tab) could you help you save on a monthly plan.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals. Save on monthly plans with our Paramount Plus coupon codes (opens in new tab).

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Jets vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jets vs Bills.

Jets vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Bills on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jets vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Jets vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Jets vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Jets vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Jets vs Vikings live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.