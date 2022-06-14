Paramount Plus coupon codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Paramount Plus promo codes
Paramount Plus promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of a monthly or annual subscription. With a Paramount Plus promo code, you can get savings that range from an extended free trial to a sizeable discount on a 12-month subscription. It's important to note that some Paramount Plus promo codes are only valid with a new account.
Where can I find Paramount Plus promo codes that work?
Paramount Plus promo codes can be found on any given day of the week, but actually locating them can sometimes be a little tricky. That's where pages like this one can help. Here you'll find the best Paramount Plus promo codes that are currently available.
How many Paramount Plus subscription plans are there?
Paramount Plus is currently available in two tiers: Essential and Premium.
Essential costs $4.99 and allows you to stream the service's entire library but with commercial interruption. The Essential plan also doesn't include your local live CBS station, but you do get access to the NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League matches via a separate live feed.
The top-tier package is Paramount Plus Premium which costs $9.99 a month. Premium removes (almost) all ads on streamed content and does include your local CBS live station. You can save 16% by signing up for an annual Premium plan which costs $99.99.
Does Paramount Plus have ads?
Yes, Paramount Plus does have ads if you opt for the Essential subscription plan. The Premium plan removes almost all advertisements, but a few shows still include promotional interruptions to "keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount Plus programming." Live TV streams also have commercials as you'd expect.
Does Paramount Plus have a free tier?
Paramount Plus does not have a free tier, it's cheapest option is the $4.99 a month Essential plan. However, new accounts can get a seven day free trial to gauge their interest in the streaming service before committing to a rolling or annual subscription.
Paramount Plus hints and tips
In addition to Paramount Plus coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when subscribing to Paramount Plus:
- Paramount Essential: If you want Paramount Plus for the cheapest possible price, and can tolerate advertisements, then the Essential plan is for you. It costs $4.99 which is half the price of the ad-free Premium package.
- Subscribe annually: Like most streaming services Paramount Plus offers a discount if you commit to a full year upfront. For example, the Premium plan costs $99.99 a year, which is a saving of 16% compared to its monthly price. An Essential plan is also cheaper if you take 12-months upfront at just $49.99.
How to use Paramount Plus promo codes
Using a Paramount Plus promo code isn't difficult. Many of them will be applied automatically when signing up to the streaming service directly from this article.
There is one big caveat when it comes to discussing the best Paramount Plus promo codes: some of them are only available to new subscribers. If you already have a Paramount Plus account, many of the best Paramount Plus coupon codes will not work for you.
Fear not, universal Paramount Plus codes and deals have appeared in the past. These codes usually appear during major sales events and holidays and can be used by pre-existing subscribers as well as new accounts.
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.
About Paramount Plus
Originally launched as CBS All Access, in March 2021 Paramount Plus was rebranded and relaunched. Since then the streaming service has gone on to grow a solid library of content including classic shows as well as some exclusive hits. The service is home to hit CBS shows such as Survivor, NCIS: Los Angeles and Young Sheldon as well as Nickelodeon favorites like SpongeBob Squarepants. Plus, it has a catalog of comedy from MTV and Comedy Central. Original hits like Star Trek: Picard and iCarly also call Paramount Plus home. Paramount Plus also gives subscribers access to plenty of blockbuster movies. Highlights include the entire Mission Impossible franchise and just about every single Star Trek movie (and series) ever made. All of this for a price that starts at just $4.99 makes Paramount Plus one of the best value streamers currently available.
