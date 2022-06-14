Paramount Plus is currently available in two tiers: Essential and Premium.

Essential costs $4.99 and allows you to stream the service's entire library but with commercial interruption. The Essential plan also doesn't include your local live CBS station, but you do get access to the NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League matches via a separate live feed.

The top-tier package is Paramount Plus Premium which costs $9.99 a month. Premium removes (almost) all ads on streamed content and does include your local CBS live station. You can save 16% by signing up for an annual Premium plan which costs $99.99.