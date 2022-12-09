Eagles vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 online

The Eagles vs Giants live stream catches Jalen Hurts’ Eagles flying high while Daniel Jones and the G-Men are looking to put an end to their recent struggles. This NFL live stream will mark more domination for Philly or the turnaround New York fans have been waiting for.

Eagles vs Giants channel, start time The Eagles vs Giants live stream airs Sunday (Dec 11).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

The Eagles (11-1) own the best record in the NFL. Their quarterback, Jalen Hurts has played himself into franchise quarterback status as well as the league’s MVP conversation. Their running back, Miles Sanders, is having a career year and one of their key offseason acquisitions, wide receiver A.J. Brown, is on pace for a career high 1,300 receiving yards.

With all three players performing at such a high level, Philly is a truly diverse team that keeps defensive coordinators up at night. In their Week 12 win over the Packers, the Eagles had two 100-yard rushers in Hurts and Sanders. Hurts ran for a career-high ran for a career high 157 yards. Last week against the Titans they switched it up opting to air it out. Hurts then threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns while producing two 100-yard receivers in Brown and DaVonta Smith.

The defensive coordinator trying to crack the Eagles’ code this week is Don “Wink” Martindale. The 18-year veteran NFL coach has kept his Giants’ defense aggressive and competitive this season. They rank 12th in points allowed per game and 6th in run defense, which will obviously be put to the test when they face the Eagles and their 5th ranked rushing attack.

While “Wink” has the defense, first year head coach Brian Daboll has the offense. The Daboll era started off well in the Meadowlands as he helped guide his team to a 7-2 record after Week 10, but now they have hit hard times. The Giants have won just one game since the start of November, and they are coming off a tie against the Commanders. They now sit at 7-4-1.

As the Giants have struggled, so has Saquon Barkley. The running back is 4th in the league in rushing but has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry over the last three games. While a finger can be pointed at Barkley it can also be pointed at injuries. Center Jon Feliciano missed time with a neck injury as did tackle Evan Neal with a knee injury. Now Barkley is listed as “questionable” with a neck injury, though he is expected to play.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Eagles as 7-piont road favorites against the Giants. The Eagles have the edge over the Giants in their last five matchups winning three of them. Oh, and we've also got details on how to watch the Jets vs Bills live stream.

How to watch Eagles vs Giants live stream from anywhere

Eagles vs Giants live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Giants live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 11)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Eagles vs Giants live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Eagles vs Giants live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Eagles vs Giants.

Eagles vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Eagles vs Giants on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Eagles vs Giants live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Eagles vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Eagles vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Eagles vs Giants live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Eagles vs Giants live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.