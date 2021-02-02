How to watch This Is Us season 5 online: When is the next episode?

This Is Us season 5 start time, channel This Is Us season 5 episode 7, "There," airs Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Hold the tissues, because you'll have to wait to watch This Is Us season 5 online. The NBC drama is on a bit of a hiatus from all the usual family dysfunction, romance, heartbreak and sibling rivalry.

This Is Us season 5 episode 7, titled "There," has been pushed back a couple of times. In January, creator Dan Fogelman tweeted, "Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks."





In the most recent episode, which aired Jan. 12, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) embarked on a journey to New Orleans to learn more about his birth mother, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes). He heard the story of what happened to her after his birth and her overdose from Laurel's dear friend/lover, Hai (Vien Hong).

This Is Us episode 507 picks up where the episode left off, after Randall called brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) to talk. But Kevin was very distracted because Madison (Caitlin Thompson) was in labor with their twins. He was in the midst of rushing back to Los Angeles from Vancouver, but the promo hints that Kevin's road trip is interrupted by an accident.

Here is everything to know about how to watch This Is Us season 5 online. Plus, check out the episdoe 507 promo:

How to watch This Is Us season 5 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss This Is Us season 5 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch This Is Us season 5 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch This Is Us every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch This Is Us season 5 in the UK

Brits should get their handkerchiefs ready: This Is Us season 5 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video UK. Each episode will be available the day after the U.S. airing.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch This Is Us season 5 in Canada

Canadians can tune into This Is Us season 5 at the same time as Americans, so Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on CTV.

This Is Us season 5 cast

The cast of This Is Us season 5 is headlined by the five actors playing the main members of the Pearson family:

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

As well as the young actors who portray the Pearson siblings in past flashbacks:

Randall: Niles Fitch (ages 16–18) and Lonnie Chavis (ages 9–12)

Niles Fitch (ages 16–18) and Lonnie Chavis (ages 9–12) Kate: Hannah Zeile (ages 16–18) and Mackenzie Hancsicsak (ages 9–12)

Hannah Zeile (ages 16–18) and Mackenzie Hancsicsak (ages 9–12) Kevin: Logan Shroyer (ages 16–18) and Parker Bates (ages 9–12)

The cast also includes the actors playing the Pearsons' spouses, significant others, relatives and children:

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth , Randall's wife

, Randall's wife Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon , Kate's husband

, Kate's husband Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas , Rebecca's second husband and Jack's best friend

, Rebecca's second husband and Jack's best friend Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simons, Kate's best friend and mother of Kevin's expected twins

Kate's best friend and mother of Kevin's expected twins Ron Cephas Jones as William "Shakespeare" Hill, Randall's biological father.

Randall's biological father. Eris Baker as Tess Pearson , Randall and Beth's older daughter (present day)

Iantha Richardson as Tess (as an adult in the future)

, Randall and Beth's older daughter (present day) (as an adult in the future) Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson , Randall and Beth's younger daughter

, Randall and Beth's younger daughter Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson , Randall and Beth's adopted daughter

, Randall and Beth's adopted daughter Asante Blackk as Malik Hodges , Deja's boyfriend

, Deja's boyfriend Griffin Dunne as Nicholas "Nicky" Pearson , Jack's brother (present day)

Michael Angarano as Nicky (as a young man in the past)

, Jack's brother (present day) (as a young man in the past) Blake Stadnik as Jack Damon , Kate and Toby's son (as an adult in the future)

, Kate and Toby's son (as an adult in the future) Josh Hamilton as Eli Mason, Madison's doctor

It's possible season 5 will bring back these key cast members:

Adelaide Kane as Hailey, Kate and Toby's adoptive daughter (as an adult in the future)

Kate and Toby's adoptive daughter (as an adult in the future) Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie, Kevin's childhood love and ex-wife

Amanda Leighton as Sophie (young adult in the past)

Kevin's childhood love and ex-wife (young adult in the past) Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy Sharp, a friend of Kevin and Nicky's from AA