Peaches, prepare yourselves — Ginny and Georgia season 2 is arriving soon! The Netflix dramedy is finally returning after a seemingly endless wait (two years, but in streaming terms, that's an eternity).

Ginny and Georgia season 2 on Netflix Ginny and Georgia season 2 begins streaming Thursday (Jan. 5) at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Ginny and Georgia debuted in February 2021 and quickly became one of the most popular and best Netflix shows. Often compared to Gilmore Girls, the series is half coming-of-age story, half thriller. It follows a 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), who is a single mom to 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin (Diesel La Torraca). They move to a bucolic New England town to start over after Georgia's most recent ex-husband died under suspicious circumstances.

Ginny, whose father is Black, wants nothing more than to put down roots and find a place to belong. Her wishes seem to be answered when she's befriended by neighbor Max (Sara Waisglass) and then starts dating a popular boy at school, Hunter Chen (Mason Temple). But things become complicated by Ginny's feelings for Max's twin brother, Marcus (Felix Ballard).

As for Georgia, she sets her sights on the town's handsome mayor, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). But secrets from her past threaten to come out and destroy the new life she's trying to build for her family. Season 1 ends on a huge cliffhanger, as Georgia celebrates a tremendous win while Ginny hits rock bottom.

Here's what you need to know to watch Ginny and Georgia season 2.

When does Ginny and Georgia season 2 come out on Netflix?

Ginny and Georgia season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 5 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

All 10 episodes drop at the same time.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 trailer

Ginny and Georgia season 2 trailer kicks off with Ginny on the run — literally, she's running. It seems that she's in Boston with her dad after leaving Georgia's house. But her stay doesn't last long, as she heads back to school. While her relationship with Georgia is as fraught as ever, things are heating up with Marcus! But prying P.I. Gabriel warns Ginny that her mom is "dangerous."

Ginny and Georgia season 2 cast

Ginny and Georgia season 2's cast is led by the mother-daughter duo: Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller and Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller.

Nikki Roumel is back as teen Georgia in flashbacks.

As for the rest of Ginny and Georgia season 2, expect to see:

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son

Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, mayor of Wellsbury and Georgia's fiance

Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker, Ginny's former friend

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Ginny's love interest and Max's twin brother

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, the Millers' neighbor and Marcus and Max's mom

Raymond Ablack as Joe, owner of Blue Farm Cafe

Alex Mallari Jr. as Gabriel Cordova, a private investigator

Katie Douglas as Abby, Ginny's schoolmate

Chelsea Clark as Norah, Ginny's schoolmate

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Georgia's ex and Ginny's biological father

Kyle Bary as teenage Zion Miller

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen, Ginny's ex-boyfriend

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller, a mom and real estate agent

Connor Laidman as Zach, Austin's school bully and Cynthia's son

Chris Kenopic as Clint Baker, Ellen's husband

Daniel Beirne as Nick, Paul's assistant in the mayor's office

Ginny and Georgia season 1 ending, explained

The Ginny and Georgia season 1 finale ends with a huge cliffhanger: Ginny driving out of Wellsbury on a motorcycle, with Austin in town. But what leads Georgia's kids to make such a drastic decision? Here's a brief recap of what happens in the Ginny and Georgia episode 10:

Georgia's shady scheme is almost exposed when Cynthia accuses her of cashing campaign checks (which she discovered while snooping in the office). But Georgia put the money back just in time. Or almost — Nick saw that money is missing. He seems to be staying quiet about it for now.

Joe realizes that he met Georgia as a teen, after a stray comment by Ginny. But just as he's about to confess his feelings for her, he learns she is engaged to Paul.

Max ends her friendship with Ginny during the school musical. When Ginny tries to reach out to her, Max reveals she knows Ginny had sex with Marcus.

Then, Ginny accidentally throws Abby under the bus, which completely breaks up MANG. Ginny is on the outs with everyone, including ex-boyfriend Hunter.

After he makes another racist remark, Ginny blackmails her English teacher into writing her a glowing recommendation letter.

Austin must return to the classroom and face his bully when his teacher meets him outside. Georgia realizes he's been skipping school.

Private investigator Gabriel Cordova confronts Ginny with the info that Georgia may have killed her husband Kenny Drexel by poisoning him.

At Paul's re-election party, Cordova asks Georgia what she did with Kenny's missing body. She implies that she used the celebratory fireworks to "scatter the ashes."

Ginny and Austin burn their mother's poisonous plant, then drive out of town. Destination: unknown, though Ginny's father is likely.