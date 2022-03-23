Bridgerton season 2 release date and time — when you can watch

The ladies of Bridgerton season 2 should watch out — a sexy viscount is hunting a bride!

Bridgerton returns to Netflix with a new tale of romance, sex and intrigue, chronicled as usual by the snarky Lady Whistledown in her gossip column. One of the best Netflix shows, the Regency-era drama turns its focus to Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a viscountess.

Season 1 of Bridgerton followed his sister, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and her rollercoaster romance with the Hot Duke, Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Alas, Page is not reprising his role. But there's still plenty of love and lust in store for fans as Anthony woos the newly arrived debutante Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

He runs into just one little hitch, though — her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley). Kate wants to protect Edwina from the notorious rake, but ends up fighting a burning attraction to him herself!

Meanwhile, we now know that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is the true author behind Lady Whistledown, but can her identity remain a secret to her close friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and her crush Colin (Luke Newton)? Or to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), who is hell-bent on discovering her identity?

When does Bridgerton season 2 come out on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 2 drops on Netflix this Friday (March 23, 2022). It will release at 3 a.m. ET.

Netflix is the OG of streaming services. The behemoth library offers original shows like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and Emily in Paris, as well as original movies like The Adam Project. And don't forget licensed classics like Seinfeld. The Standard Plan is now $15.49.

Bridgerton season 2 trailers

The full-length Bridgerton trailer for season 2 kicks off with Anthony embarking on his quest to find a viscountess (as announced by his mother, LOL). He seems to zero in on the younger of the Sharma sisters, Edwina. But soon, his interest is captured by the spirited elder sister, Kate.

Lady Whistledown has spent the off-season sharpening her knives. High society had better watch out! And then there's the Bridgerton season 2 teaser trailer:

Bridgerton season 2 cast

Bridgerton's season 2 cast will bring back most of the key players from season 1. But the focus will shift to Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the rakish young viscount.

However, one of the leads of season 1, Regé-Jean Page as Simon, Duke of Hastings, is not returning according to Lady Whistledown's note: "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

Back in a limited capacity is Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne, who remains "a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season."

We'll also see the rest of the large Bridgerton clan:

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, the Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton and mother to the siblings

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, the second Bridgerton sibling

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, the third Bridgerton sibling

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, the fifth Bridgerton sibling

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, the sixth Bridgerton sibling

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, the seventh Bridgerton sibling

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, the eighth and youngest Bridgerton sibling

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton season 2 brings back Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter who is secretly Lady Whistledown. Her identity is revealed in the season 1 finale.

(And we'll also continue to hear Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown's voice).

Penelope's family is still in the mix: Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington; Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, the eldest Featherington daughter; and Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, the middle Featherington daughter.

Season 2 will also feature Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Kathryn Drysdale as modiste Genevieve Delacroix and Martins Imhangbe as boxer Will Mondrich.

As for new faces, Bridgerton season 2 has already cast several crucial roles: Simone Ashley is Kate Sharma, who is Anthony's love interest. Charithra Chandran is Edwina Sharma, Kate's younger sister and a debutante who becomes the next Incomparable. Shelley Conn plays Mary Sharma, Kate's mother

Rupert Young has been cast as Jack, in a major role that's not in the books. His character has connection to one of London's most notable families and a Bridgerton mystery. And Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe described as "a hardworking printer's assistant. But he's not just a working class man, he's also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all."