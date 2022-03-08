GameStop online PS5 restock now sold out — where to check for stock next

Update: GameStop has sold out of PS5 restock today, but an in-store console restock event is still scheduled for Friday, March 11. Check our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates and the retailer's to check for stock next.



A fresh round of PS5 restock is now live at GameStop . This is the retailer's first online restock of the week, but it will be followed by an in-store restock event on Friday, March 11.

GameStop has PS5 Digital bundles in stock as of 11 a.m. ET. There are two bundles available, costing $658 and $668 respectively. Only the PS5 Digital console is being offered in this restock, but GameStop will have disc-based PS5s during its in-store PS5 restock later in the week.

Restock tracker Matt Swider of The Shortcut was first to break news of the restock and also provided an early peak at the bundles that are available today. This drop is exclusively for PowerUp Rewards Pro members.

PS5 restock at GameStop (in stock)

PS5 Digital bundle: for $658 @ GameStop

For its PowerUp Rewards Pro members only, GameStop will have stock of this PS5 Digital bundle today. It incudes the console with controller, PowerA DualSense 2-controller charger, Sony DualSense Wireless Controller in Cosmic Red, PlayStation Plus 1 year membership, $50 GameStop gift card, and a $50 PlayStation Store gift card.

PS5 Digital bundle: for $668 @ GameStop

For its PowerUp Rewards Pro members only, GameStop will have stock of this PS5 Digital bundle today. It incudes the console with controller, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD (compatible with PS5), PowerA DualSense 2-controller charger, and a Sony DualSense Wireless Controller in Cosmic Red.

You will need PowerUp Reward Pro membership to participate in this restock. GameStop has been gating next-gen console stock behind its premium membership scheme since last summer, and there's no indication this practice will end any time soon. Pro membership costs $15 annually, which could be a small price to pay if it helps you secure a PS5.

It should also be noted that GameStop always puts its allocation of the PS5 into bundles. According to Swider, there will be two bundle offered in this drop. The first will cost $652 and includes the PS5 Digital console, a controller charging station, an extra DualSense controller, $50 PSN gift card, 12-Months' PlayStation Plus membership and a $50 GameStop gift card.

The second costs $661 and includes the PS5 Digital console, a controller charging station, an extra DualSense controller and a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink. These are pretty pricey packages, but GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so at least you won’t be getting price gouged.

If you're unwilling to sign up for PowerUp Reward Pro membership to score a PS5 or just want the console on its own without any extras, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest stock information for every major retailer.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In June 2021, GameStop announced that it was changing the way it handles console restocks. It will now give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to upcoming restocks.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. But if you missed out, don't worry — there will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

