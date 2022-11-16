Fitbit Versa 2 just hit $99 before Black Friday — lowest price ever

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and we have good news for price-conscious shoppers. If you're on the hunt for an excellent, yet affordable smartwatch with step-counting and plenty of other fitness-tracking features, look no further for the ultimate score.

Right now the Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Versa 2 is normally $149, but today you'll score one of the most compelling Fitbit Black Friday deals we've ever seen — seriously, a name-brand smartwatch for under $100 is pretty much unheard of.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. The promotion applies to most colors of the Versa 2, meaning you can pick which one best suits your styles.

This midrange smartwatch impressed in our Fitbit Versa 2 review. It features a squircle display with a slightly rounded always-on AMOLED screen, which makes this watch look somewhat like an Apple Watch.

Even though the newer Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 4 both tack on neat upgrades, the Versa 2 remains an excellent value and one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy. 

Like a few of the best Fitbit models, the Versa 2 has Alexa built in, which is useful for finding out basic information like the weather or launching a workout with just your voice. 

The Versa 2 also has accurate sleep-tracking analysis, music playback and solid battery life (about three days in our testing). Fitbit supports Spotify for subscribers with Spotify Premium accounts, but the Versa 2 doesn't let you store playlists for offline playback.

Fitbit's smartwatch doesn't have on-board GPS, which means you'll need to carry your smartphone with you for accurate location data from an outdoor run or bike ride. If that's a deal-breaker for you, there's also an excellent deal on the Fitbit Versa 4 available last we checked.

So the Versa 2 isn't quite as fully featured as some of the smartwatches that we've tested this year, but for just $99 in one of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals yet, Fitbit's watch is a tough bargain to beat. 

Also check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more savings on wearables, TVs, laptops, headphones and more. 

