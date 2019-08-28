Fitbit Versa 2 Hands-on Review

“Alexa, ask Fitbit to whip me into shape.” Ok, so maybe getting toned abs isn’t that simple, but Fitbit’s latest smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2, sports several new features, including Amazon’s voice assistant and a premium subscription service aimed at making it easier for you to reach your goals. The Versa 2 ($199) also has new sleep features, but will all these be enough to compete against other fitness trackers coming this fall? We went hands-on with Fitbit’s newest flagship smartwatch to find out.

The Fitbit Versa 2 will cost $199 (UK: £199) and will go on sale Sept. 15—the same price as the original Fitbit Versa. It will come in three colors: Black, Rose Gold, and Gray. Two special editions, both with a copper rose case, will cost $229, but come with a 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium.

A simpler, refined design

The original Fitbit Versa (left) with the Fitbit Versa 2 (right) (Image credit: Future)

Apple and Fitbit must be on to something, because consumers don’t seem to mind the “squircle” design of those companies’ smartwatches. The Versa 2 has the same rounded square look of its predecessor, with a few refinements. It’s roughly the same size, which means it should fit well on most wrists.

For starters, where the original Versa had three buttons—two on the left, and one on the right—the Versa 2 has just one button on its left side. It serves as both a Select and Back button.

Always-on AMOLED display

(Image credit: Future)

Another improvement is the Versa 2’s AMOLED touchscreen, which is not only slightly larger, but now features an always-on option that shows the time, date, and battery life. This screen is simply black and white; you have to wake the Versa 2 to get the full color screen.

Fitbit Versa 2 and Alexa

(Image credit: Future)

The Versa 2 isn’t the first smartwatch to have Alexa built in, but Amazon’s Assistant is a nice addition for those who use the service. I like that the Alexa app doesn’t have to be running on your smartphone to use this feature, too.

You can use Alexa on the Versa 2 to look up the weather, control smart home devices, set alarms and timers, and start a Fitbit exercise. Other features, such as flash briefings and phone calls, are not supported.

Fitbit Premium

Rolling out to all Fitbit devices is the company’s new subscription service, called Fitbit Premium ($9.99/month or $79.99/year). After you set a goal, it will take the data from your Fitbit device, and offer customized training programs and insights.

Sleep tracking

While not unique to the Versa 2, Fitbit is introducing two new sleep-centric features to its devices with heart rate monitors. The first is a Sleep Score, which looks at all your sleep data from the night before and boils it down to a number from 1 to 100. The higher the number, the better you’ve slept. It’s reductive, but handy.

Smart Wake aims to rouse you out of bed more gently. Tell the Versa 2 what time you want to wake up, and within a 30-minute window around that time, the watch will look for when you’re in a lighter sleep cycle, and wake you up then. I’m particularly interested in seeing how well this feature works.

Music

Like the original Versa, the Versa 2 lets you download up to 300 songs to the watch itself for offline music playback. A new Spotify app (for Spotify Premium subscribers only) allows you to control playback from that service, provided you have your phone with you. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active lets you download Spotify playlists to the watch itself.

Connected GPS

Also like the original Versa, the Versa 2 has to rely on the GPS in your smartphone, rather than it being onboard. That means you’ll need to run with your phone if you want to get stats like distance and pace.

(Image credit: Future)

Fitbit Versa 2 battery life

Battery life for the Versa 2 is marginally better than the original: About five days for general use, and two days if you use Versa 2’s always-on display feature. We’re curious to see how it fares when using it for sleep tracking as well as workouts.

(Image credit: Future)

Apps and other features

It’s not as full-fledged as the Apple Watch, but Fitbit’s nascent app store has around 450 apps and more than 3,700 watch faces. (I counted.) It also has period-tracking for women, Fitbit Pay, and smartwatch notifications.

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)