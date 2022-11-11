Fitbit Versa 4 just hit its lowest price ever in this Amazon Black Friday deal

You don't have to wait for the Black Friday deals to arrive in order to grab a great fitness tracker— the newly released Fitbit Versa 4 just crashed to an all-time low price in an early deal.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is Fitbit’s newest smartwatch, launched in September 2022. Right now, the Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $80 on the premium smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: $299 $149 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 in this early Black Friday sale. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colorways of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium (opens in new tab) for free.



The Fitbit Versa 4 was released last month and saw Fitbit make some changes to its premium smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and with a focus on fitness, with more sports activity profiles to choose from than ever before. Like most of the best Fitbits , the Versa 4 tracks calories, sleep, heart rate, and Active Zone Minutes.

As well as being lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, the Versa 4 now has a physical button instead of the haptic button on the left-hand side of the watch. Fitbit says this makes it easier to find and physically press during a workout, so you don’t miss a rep, or delay pausing your watch at traffic lights with sweaty fingers.

Speaking of workouts, the Versa 4 has a bunch of new on-wrist exercise modes to choose from, including HIIT, dance, and skiing/snowboarding. There are more than 40 modes available on the watch, and the fitness tracker still has built-in GPS, allowing you to track your pace and distance without your smartphone.

Fitbit has also tacked on features like Google Wallet and Google Maps, to improve the smartwatch features on the Versa 4, but it has removed support for third-party apps and Google Assistant. The Versa 4 is also still missing some of the more advanced sensors that are available on the Sense line, including an ECG app, an EDA sensor, and a skin temperature sensor.

If you’re looking for a wearable that will predominantly track your daily activities, this isn’t too much to worry about, however, if you’re looking to get a more holistic view of your health, it’s worth checking out the Fitbit Sense 2, which is also on offer for $199 (that’s $100 off) an this early Black Friday sale. Still unsure? Read our Fitbit Versa 4 review here, or check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more early discounts ahead of the big sales day itself.