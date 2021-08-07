Exclusive VPN deal from StrongVPN offers bargain price and short commitment

As one of the most-improved VPNs in our last round of testing, StrongVPN is emerging as a very tempting wildcard alternative to the bigger, more established names in the best VPN space.

To capitalise on that, the super-speedy provider is offering an exclusive VPN deal to Tom's Guide readers – it's now just $2.66 a month on a 1-year plan. As a combination of price and flexibility, that's almost unbeatable, as just about any provider offering a lower monthly sum requires you to sign up for two years or more.

That 1-year contract also means your initial outlay is seriously reduced, and at $31.99 for the whole year, it's a more realistic option than spending three times the price to secure your VPN for 36 months or longer. That's a real bonus if you're just testing out the VPN waters, or like to chop and change providers.

The icing on the cake is the free 250GB of SugarSync secure cloud backup, but be aware that we've been told this offer is only holding out until the end of August. So, if you're keen, we'd pick it up before it expires – and you've got a 30-day money-back guarantee in case it doesn't work out, too.

What makes this StrongVPN deal so good?

StrongVPN is a reliable, secure provider that's simple to use, and effective for unblocking a multitude of streaming services. With a respectable 950 servers over 30 countries worldwide, there's a good selection to choose from, and in our testing it delivered some seriously swift connections, so you'll never be left buffering.

What's more, you also get 12 simultaneous connections so you can cover a whole load of devices, and with SugarSync thrown into the mix, it's a whole suite of security software for a great price.

And, for many, what will sway the opinion is the fact that StrongVPN is just such good value. That 1-year plan offers great flexibility, and there are few who can compete with that right now.

However, if you're looking for our top-rated VPN, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it looks comparatively expensive compared to StrongVPN, but you really do get what you pay for. Our top pick for a bargain VPN is Surfshark, at just $2.49 a month on a two-year plan – although that may not be quite as tempting thanks to the longer commitment.

For flexibility and bargain value, StrongVPN simply can't be beat right, and this deal is incredible value. A year of VPN cover for less than $32 all-in? We can't say no to that.