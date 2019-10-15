StrongVPN is a solid VPN service with all the industry-standard features and then some. While some concerns exist relating to the provider’s location, it offers excellent performance, streaming and browsing on a large number of devices at the same time, as well as phone support.

StrongVPN is a VPN provider founded in 2005 in California. It currently has teams all over the globe, including in the United States, Australia, France, Malaysia, and Japan.

Pricing

The provider offers only two subscription packages - monthly and yearly. The 1-month option is priced at $10.00, while the annual one costs $5.83 per month ($69.99 billed annually). Both plans are offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee with an interesting perk - you don’t even need to have a legitimate reason to ask for your money back.

The website claims you can get the service for as low as $4.37 per month for the annual, and $7.50 for the monthly plan. This is true if you click on the Save Now button on the homepage. A coupon is applied automatically and counts only for the first billing cycle. After the promotion ends, the rates above apply.

As the company states, its money-back guarantee is risk-free and can be seen as a free trial, since there isn’t one. The only catch is that you still have to sign up for a subscription and have money deducted from your account.

Payments can be made via major credit cards, PayPal, and Alipay.

Compatibility

StrongVPN supports a wide range of platforms. These include Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and FireTV, for which it has native clients. Plenty of other platforms are covered with manual setup guides and include Linux, Synology NAS, Kodi, Amazon Kindle, Chrome OS, as well as specific router models. You can also purchase a router with already enabled StrongVPN.

The service can be used on up to 12 devices simultaneously, while the router support gives you the possibility to increase this already high number to virtually unlimited. This is possible because a router counts as only one device, regardless of how many other devices are connected to it.

What you get

StrongVPN provides access to a solid server network counting over 950 units in 46 cities across 20+ countries. These servers allow you access to various popular geographically restricted services such as Netflix, Hulu, SkyGO, HBO, Crunchyroll, Spotify, ABC, YouTube, and more. However, there is no support for BBC iPlayer.

Torrenting is also possible on the provider's servers, although the company no longer makes any mention of it nor is there any help for it in the knowledge section on the website. We did check this with the support and were told that torrenting is supported.

Privacy

The service provides utmost privacy thanks to the use of military-grade 256-bit encryption. Connecting is performed through OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP, and SSTP protocols, as well as the proprietary WireGuard technology. This new protocol was introduced with the goal of having different protocols’ best features assembled into one.

It provides faster speeds than OpenVPN, increases performance, requires less computational resources than IPSec, is more secure than all other protocols, and is available on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android clients.

An additional safety feature traditionally used by VPN providers is a kill switch, and StrongVPN has one as well. When turned on, a kill switch will jump in whenever the VPN connection drops, effectively blocking your Internet connection so no data is leaked.

StrongVPN calls itself a ‘zero-logging VPN’, which means it will never track or store your data and browsing activities while connected to its service. It only collects the information necessary for account creation which it promises not to sell to third parties.

Unfortunately, this is as much detail as we get in the Privacy Policy, and there has been no outside confirmation of these no-logging claims. Since other VPN providers are starting to open their doors to independent auditors, it would do well for StrongVPN to do the same.

This would mean a lot for people concerned about the physical location of the StrongVPN headquarters - the United States, a country whose government is known for anything but keeping its nose out of people’s online activities.

Performance

StrongVPN performs quite well in terms of connection times and download speeds, although it isn’t the fastest in the industry. For instance, a 75Mbps connection in the UK will deliver a high 65Mbps for local VPN servers, while the 475Mbps line in the US can hail a VPN download speed between 130 and 215Mbps. These are excellent results in comparison to many competitors.

Customer support

If you encounter any problems when installing and using the service, you can consult the library of articles on the help site. They are divided into groups according to the area covered, including setup guides, technical support, billing support, FAQ, and about section. The support site is searchable by keyword.

StrongVPN also has a blog , which is a good read for anyone interested in both the company and the VPN industry in general.

For all your concerns that cannot be answered by the support site, the company’s expert customer service agents are there for you, 24/7. You can reach them on live chat or submit a detailed request on the website and get a response via email in under an hour.

A welcome addition to these common practices is the phone line which allows you to get in touch with them anytime during the company’s office hours - between 9 AM and 5 PM CT (UTC -6), Monday through Friday.

Bottom line

Although more pricing options would be highly appreciated and the fact that the provider is based in the US does raise some concerns, StrongVPN is a generally well-rounded service that opens many doors for its users - streaming geographically restricted content and torrenting on many devices, all the while boasting excellent speeds. The phone support provides even more options to establish contact with the company and get speedy assistance.

Our score: 4/5

Specs

Client platforms: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, DDWRT, macOS, GLiNet routers, Android TV.

Supported protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, SSTP and WireGuard

No. of servers: About 950

No. of countries: About 20

Country of registration: California

Payment options: Credit cards, PayPal, Alipay

Real name necessary? No

Encryption protocol: IKEv2

Data usage: Unlimited

Bandwidth usage: Unlimited

Max. no. of simultaneously connected devices: 12

Customer support: Email, live chat

Privacy policy: No logging



