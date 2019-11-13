The wait is over: Disney Plus is finally here. And even though its first day was beset by bugs, it's now up and running and streaming out more Star Wars, Marvel and Disney content than we have time to watch. But there are other reasons to try it, including original shows that seem to offer something for everyone.

The most hype is focused on The Mandalorian, an original series set in the Star Wars universe that has ties to the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Check out our The Mandalorian review to see how episode 1 sat with us. Combine all of those perks with a low price and you have a platform that many expect to be one of the best streaming services and a real threat to Netflix.

But since Disney Plus' originals debut one episode per week, we're a step ahead of you and have the The Mandalorian episode 2 release date, and the rest of its schedule. They've got Disney Channel classics for the younger set, as well as beloved 1990's shows like Gargoyles, Boy Meets World and X-Men for the slightly older audience.

And don't think you can just skip the Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige guaranteed these new programs be important to understanding future Marvel movies.

So, welcome to our guide to everything you need to know about Disney Plus (including why Simpsons fans are yelling "D'OH!"). We're constantly updating this page with details about pricing, deals, supported devices and release dates (yes, those in the U.K. are gonna have to wait).

Release Date and Time: Disney Plus arrived yesterday (Nov. 12) in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands, with some bugs. Fans in The United Kingdom, German, France, Italy and Spain will have to wait get Disney Plus on March 31, 2020.

Disney Plus arrived yesterday (Nov. 12) in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands, with some bugs. Fans in The United Kingdom, German, France, Italy and Spain will have to wait get Disney Plus on March 31, 2020. Price: $6.99 per month, $69.99 per year.

$6.99 per month, $69.99 per year. Launch List: Includes Disney Vault, Marvel (16 movies!), Pixar, Disney Channel Shows — oh, and Avengers: Endgame joined Disney Plus on day 1.

Includes Disney Vault, Marvel (16 movies!), Pixar, Disney Channel Shows — oh, and Avengers: Endgame joined Disney Plus on day 1. Top Shows, Movies: We really liked The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum look good, and check out our High School Musical: The Musical: The Series review.

We really liked The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum look good, and check out our High School Musical: The Musical: The Series review. Supported Devices: Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Chromebooks.

Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Chromebooks. Where's the app? The Disney Plus apps are here and working (finally).

The Disney Plus apps are here and working (finally). New content: Disney Plus' schedule plans appear to show their intent to release new movies and shows on Fridays, with some exceptions.

Disney Plus price: How much does it cost?

Disney Plus is priced to get you (and me) to subscribe at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year — a discount that basically gets you 2 free months. We're collecting every detail on active Disney Plus Deals for those looking to save on the service.

Early deals have seized on demand, as one study claims that more than 1 million subscribers have already signed up.

Oh, and don't worry about a more-expensive tier. Disney+ will include 4 simultaneous streams, UHD clarity and HDR picture quality at that entry-level price. Somewhere, Netflix customers paying an extra $3 per month for those same features in its premium package are feeling frustrated. Disney Plus downloading works for both movies and content, and they won't die even if Disney loses the rights to that content.

In Canada, Disney+ will cost $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year), while New Zealand memberships will be priced at €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year).

Disney Plus is live and available either in the pretty-cheap $6.99 standalone package — which nets you the whole Disney vault and The Mandalorian — or with a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.View Deal

Australians will pay $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year), and those in New Zealand will pay $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year).

The Disney Plus pricing is pretty competitive, and $6 cheaper per month than the $12.99 "Standard" Netflix package most people get (though there's a standard definition option that costs $8.99 per month, which, no thank you). We've already found 7 ways that Disney Plus beats Netflix.

Apple TV Plus is even cheaper, at $4.99 per month. Disney CEO Bob Iger's just defended his service's 28% higher price, arguing that its unique mix of originals and the incomparable Disney library makes the service stand out, even in front of more affordable services. Check out our Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus face-off guide for more details.

Also, see our Apple TV Plus review to learn about the quality of its shows and the issues with its web streamer.

Disney Plus shows are be ad-free, but an ad for Starz is supposed to follow the sign-up (I didn't see a full ad, just a small banner ad). That video is tied to a deal that will give Disney the rights to titles it sold to the premium channel.

What Disney Plus bundles will be available?

On an investors call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a $12.99 bundle that will include Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu.

You'll definitely be able to add Disney Plus to existing Hulu subscriptions. While this was rumored since Disney Investor day (see below for more detail), Hulu senior vice president of Originals Craig Erwich confirmed this feature at the recent Television Critics Association. The pricing structure has yet to be announced.

According to CNET, those who sign up for Disney Plus may see a prompt offering Starz' streaming service, but there apparently not be a bundle offer. Starz still owns some rights to stream Star Wars titles.

It's happened! Yes, Disney Plus hit The U.S., Canada and The Netherlands yesterday (Nov. 12) a little before 6:00 a.m. Eastern | 3 a.m. Pacific.

Apple TV Plus launched 11 days earlier, on Nov. 1, but almost already feels like it's not a part of the conversation.

A soft-launch Disney Plus pilot program took place in The Netherlands. A new study claims that the most popular shows watched during September's dry run were predominantly Marvel and Star Wars, by a ratio of 3 to 2, with Avengers' Infinity War (which won't be in the day 1 launch list) and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. taking the top two slots.

Disney also just dropped a 3-plus hour trailer for Disney Plus, a feature-length warning to all competitors.

Disney Plus Schedule: When we get which episodes

As is the case with Netflix and Hulu, Disney's revealing its upcoming content one bit at a time. The first email sent out to the press detailed three batches, for the following release dates: Tuesday, Nov. 12, Friday, Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 22.

This suggests Disney will regularly release new content on Fridays, with the inaugural Tuesday being an aberration.

Tuesday, November 12

The Mandalorian - Chapter 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 101 - “The Audition”

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Noelle

Encore! - Episode 101 - “Annie”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 101 - “Sensational Jordan”

The Imagineering Story - Part 1 - “The Happiest Place on Earth”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 101 - “Sneakers”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is money?”

Purl (Pixar SparkShort)

Smash and Grab (Pixar SparkShort)

Float (Pixar SparkShort)

Kitbull (Pixar SparkShort)

Friday, November 15

The Mandalorian - Chapter 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 102 - “The Audition”

Encore! - Episode 102 - “Beauty and the Beast”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 102 - “Incredible Elijah”

The Imagineering Story - Part 2 - “What Would Walt Do?”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 102 - “Ice Cream”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is a friend?”

Friday, November 22

The Mandalorian - Chapter 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 103 - “The Wonderstudies”

Encore! - Episode 103 - “Sound of Music”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 103 - “Unstoppable Adonis”

The Imagineering Story - Part 3

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Episode 103 - “Tattoos”

Forky Asks A Question - “What is art?”

Those in the United Kingdom were likely wondering why Disney+ was giving them the cold shoulder. For some (still unexplained) reason, months passed without any information about when the service is launching in the UK.

On Nov. 7, we got the Disney Plus UK release date: March 31, 2020. German, France, Italy and Spain will also get Disney Plus on that day.

DisneyLife, an existing Disney streaming service in the UK, might have been the reason why things have gone haywire. It costs just £4.99 per month (~$6.20 USD at the time of publishing), which makes it pretty close to Disney+'s $6.99 US price. Its library isn't quite the same, mostly focused on the Disney back catalogue.

What streaming devices support the Disney Plus app?

You probably won't need to buy a new piece of hardware, as the following streaming devices will get Disney Plus:

All of Apple's devices, including the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV (available via in-app purchase)

Google devices: Android phones, Android TV hardware and Chromecast

Microsoft Xbox One

PS4

Roku

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices (including Fire Sticks and Fire Cubes), Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets

The above list got an update on Nov. 7, when we finally got confirmation that Amazon Fire TV devices will get a Disney Plus app.

Amazon and Disney have a history of not playing well, as the former restricted pre-sales of the latter's Blu-ray and DVDs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this dispute was over control of ad revenue on the platform. Apparently, Disney doesn't want to surrender as much of the money as Amazon wants.

Don't worry about Chromebook support, though, as Disney's informed us that reports of Disney Plus clashing with Chrome OS are incorrect.

Disney's already delivered a preview site for those looking to learn more about the service.

Disney Plus launch lineup: Top shows and movies

The big new show in Disney Plus is The Mandalorian, and we've just seen a handful of highly positive early reactions to the pilot episode, which paint a highly positive picture. We've just published our The Mandalorian review, which is extremely light on spoilers.

In addition to already confirmed originals like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the full Disney Plus launch library will include tons of classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Miracle on 34th Street, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Recess. One pleasant surprise is the inclusion of the X-Men animated series, which is getting a big fan reaction online.

Our reviews of Disney Plus' High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Lady and the Tramp went live, read them to find out why we're positive for the former and not the latter.

There are also quite a few Disney Plus Pixar shows and movies coming, including SparkShorts (new short films, similar to those that roll before Pixar movies). Disney Plus will also launch with Pixar films from 1995's Toy Story to 2017's Cars 3.

Check out the massive launch lineup list that Disney Plus posted to Twitter. If you'd rather not scroll through a list longer than Dumbo's trunk, here's our curated list of the shows and movies we're most excited to stream:

A Goofy Movie

Beauty and The Beast (1991)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Captain Marvel

DuckTales (1987, 2016)

Forky Asks a Question

Gargoyles

Iron Man

Star Wars (Episodes I through VII, Clone Wars)

Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3

X-Men

The Mandalorian

The Simpsons

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Wreck-It Ralph

That mega-list isn't exactly complete, however, as there's already a list of the Disney movies and shows not on Disney Plus' launch lineup.

After launch, expect Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Pixar's Monsters at Work, a new season of Clone Wars (in February 2020). Oh, and Star Wars projects about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor.

Oh, and that new Lizzie McGuire series has all the right ingredients to appeal to its old fans. Disney announced that Hilary Duff (who was previously announced for the show) will be joined by her former castmates Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who are jumping back into their roles Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire.

We're also going to get a new Hocus Pocus! Reportedly titled Hocus Pocus 2, Collider reports that this film looks to bring back stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise their witchy roles.

Disney and The Rock are teaming up on Behind the Attraction, a new docuseries all about the Walt Disney parks amusement rides. You'll get to know the histories of your favorite attractions and how they have evolved over time.

What Marvel shows will be on Disney's streaming service?

First of all, don't worry that you'll watch these Marvel shows on Disney Plus and find that you wasted your time. The Disney Marvel shows will actually matter for future movies.

This detail comes from Marvel Studios prez Kevin Feige, who told Bloomberg that shows will tie into the Phase 4 MCU movies so deeply that you'll want to watch the shows (WandaVision, for example) to fully understand the movies.

At San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo,, Marvel confirmed and later expanded its slate of Disney Plus shows, which are a part of its Phase 4 (which seems to be comprised of films and shows running from 2020 to 2021). The full schedule is below, but surprise highlights include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She Hulk.

Marvel Exec Kevin Feige announced that What If? will have 1 episode for each MCU film, and feature a ton of the MCU's own actors voicing their characters after a small tweak changes everything.

Wandavision seems to be part old-school sitcom, part action epic. Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Katherine Hahn and Teyonah Parris are joining the cast.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Loki (Spring 2021)

What If...? (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Moon Knight (TBD)

She Hulk (TBD)

At the panel where these shows were confirmed, we found out that Daniel Brühl is reprising his Civil War role of Baron Zemo for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and that Loki will spin out of the character's return in Endgame. Oh, and Kate Bishop is definitely in Hawkeye.

Disney Plus Marvel movies: How many Avengers are assembling?

For a while, it looked like Disney Plus would launch with a smallish-number of MCU films, with 8 titles announced. Disney doubled down on its MCU slate on Nov. 11, adding 8 more films, including my favorite: Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Films Chief Kevin Feige told us that among other films coming to Disney+, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame will make streaming debuts as exclusives on the service. Deadline reports that Endgame will debut make its Disney Plus debut on December 11, news announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger. Whether or not Disney will add on any special features — to make this as enticing as buying a Blu-ray — is to be seen.

Also, expect bonus features, as a fan report shows that gag reels and deleted scenes are accompanying Infinity War and other MCU films.

Disney Plus Star Wars movies: The Force Is strong with this collection

LucasFilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced that the whole of the Star Wars films are coming to Disney+.

Every Disney Plus Show and Movie: Complete day 1 launch list