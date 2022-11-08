Cowboys vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL week 10 online

The Cowboys vs Packers live stream features a (6-2) Dallas team that has pushed all the right buttons this season taking on a (3-6) Green Bay squad in free fall. Dak looks to lead the Cowboys to a win at Lambeau, while Rodgers will try to use this NFL live stream to snap the Pack’s five-game losing streak.

Cowboys vs Packers channel, start time The Cowboys vs Packers live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 13).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

The Cowboys are coming off their bye week and have been just as good as their fans had hoped when they were waiting for quarterback Dak Prescott to return from a broken thumb. Though they went 4-1 in games without him, they have now won both games after Prescott’s return. Over those two games, Dak has thrown for three touchdowns and one interception while completing 77% of his passes and posting a passer rating of 113.8.

Regardless of the quarterback, Dallas’ defense and run game have remained steady and successful. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs lead a defensive unit that allows the third fewest points-per-game and forced 13 turnovers, sixth highest total in the NFL. Meanwhile, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have averaged 4.7 yards-per-carry and combined for nine touchdowns. Elliott missed week 8’s win over the Bears with a knee injury and Pollard took full advantage of not having to split reps. Pollard matched his career high with 131 rushing yards and set a career high with three rushing touchdowns.

The Packers are in a bad spot and they have been there for a while. Last week’s 15-9 loss to the Lions marked their fifth straight loss and the first three-interception game for Aaron Rodgers since 2017. Rodgers’ first two miscues came from inside the Lions’ five-yard-line including a drastically underthrown ball on a trick-play to offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Overall, there are 15 quarterbacks in the NFL who have a higher a passer rating than the 89 rating Rodgers has posted this season.

Green Bay almost needs to go into playoff mode now if they are going to make the actual playoffs and their schedule isn’t exactly an easy one for the rest of November. After they host the Cowboys, they host the Titans and then visit the Eagles for a Sunday night primetime matchup. Those teams are a combined 19-5 on the year.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Cowboys are 4.5-point road favorites against the Packers.

How to watch Cowboys vs Packers live stream from anywhere

Cowboys vs Packers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Packers live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 13)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Cowboys vs Packers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Cowboys vs Packers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Packers.

Cowboys vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Packers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Packers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN

Cowboys vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Cowboys vs Packers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Packers live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.