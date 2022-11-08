Vikings vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 10 online

The Vikings vs Bills live stream will be a matchup between two of the leagues’ top teams. Minnesota enters with the second-best record in the NFL at (7-1) and despite a tough loss to the Jets last week, Buffalo (6-2) is still regarded as the favorite to come out of the AFC. Now with the hopes that Josh Allen is healthy enough to play, this NFL live stream will be a fight to the end.

Vikings vs Bills channel, start time The Vikings vs Bills live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 13).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Vikings' elite season continued last week, when they came back to beat the Commanders 20-17. Minnesota trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter but a field goal, a Harrison Smith interception and touchdown reception by Dalvin Cook set the stage for Greg Joseph to hammer home the game winning 28-yard field goal.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 265 yards in the win on 22-of-40 passing with two touchdowns and an interception against his former team. Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 115 yards and a score.

Jefferson is putting together another pro bowl year in this third season. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards, yards-after-catch among wide receivers and fifth in receptions, but this week will undoubtedly be a huge test for Jefferson and the 8th ranked Vikings' offense.

The Bills (6-2) have been dominant this season, ranking first in fewest points allowed and third in points scored. Last week however, they had a wake-up call. All of Bills Mafia is hoping last week’s 20-17 loss to the Jets was merely a hiccup.

One thing is weighing heavier on the Bills than last week's “L” and that’s the health of quarterback Josh Allen. The MVP front-runner was sacked five times against the Jets and according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen “[Allen] is being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves.”

If Allen can’t make the start against Minnesota, the Vikings will see a familiar face under center as Case Keenum will get the start for the Bills. Keenum quarterbacked the Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2017, going 11-3 as their starter that year before falling to the Eagles in the conference championship.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Bills are 6.5-point favorites against the Vikings.

How to watch Vikings vs Bills live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Vikings vs Bills you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Vikings vs Bills live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 13)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Vikings vs Bills live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Vikings vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Vikings vs Bills.

Vikings vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Vikings vs Bills on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Vikings vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bears vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Vikings vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Vikings vs Bills live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.