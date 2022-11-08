Chargers vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Chargers vs 49ers live stream catches a hot L.A. team looking to add to their recent success as they enter this matchup having won four of their last five.

Meanwhile, the 49ers would like to get on similar level. San Francisco, who is coming off a win, has only won back-to-back games just once this season. They are hoping this NFL live stream puts the back in the running for a winning streak.

Chargers vs 49ers channel, start time The Chargers vs 49ers live stream airs (Sunday, Nov. 13)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 12:20 a.m. GMT / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event





Last week, the Chargers were able to overcome a slow start and a 10-0 deficit to come back and beat the Falcons 20-17. After two consecutive 3-and-outs to open the game, Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense was able to engineer two long scoring drives that were capped off by Austin Ekeler touchdowns.

First it was a 15-play 83-yard drive that Ekeler finished with a two-yard touchdown run. The second was a 10-play 63-yard scoring drive capped off by an Ekeler touchdown reception. After two drives stalled in the fourth quarter, rookie kicker Cameron Dicker was able to hit a 31-yard field goal to tie it 17 and the game winning field from 37-yards out as time expired.

The weak point for the Chargers this season has been their defensive unit. Only two teams in the NFL, the Lions and the Cardinals, respectively allow more points-per-game than the Chargers’ 25.8 ppg this season and their rushing defense is the fourth worst in the league allowing 145.5 yards-per-game. A not exactly stout run defense won't bode well considering who is lurking in the backfield of their opponent this week.

The 49ers (4-4) have enjoyed the services of their new offensive weapon over the last two games in all pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Although they are 1-1 in McCaffrey’s two games, he has fared quite well racking up 211 yards of total offense with two touchdowns over that span. To add insult to injury for the Chargers, “wide back” Deebo Samuel may return from a hamstring injury after missing week 8’s win over the Rams and San Francisco then taking their bye week.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has again protected the football and put up good numbers since taking the starting since taking the starting reins back after Trey Lance suffered a season ending injury in week 2. Garoppolo has posted thrown just four interceptions in seven games and posted a 100.7 passer rating, sixth highest in the NFL. He comes into this game having thrown two touchdown passes in a career longest four-straight games.

One thing that does favor the Chargers, is how hard it is to sack Justin Herbert as he has been sacked just 10 times this season, second fewest in the NFL. This means ‘Niner defensive end Nick Bosa will have his work cut out for him if he wants to add to his 8.5 sacks on the season.

According to the Action Network the 49ers are 6.5-point favorites to beat the Chargers.

How to watch Chargers vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

Chargers vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chargers vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 13).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

The game is also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus on mobile devices (phones and tablets).

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Chargers vs 49ers live streams for free

With a TV antenna you can watch live if your local NBC affiliate is showing the Chargers vs 49ers live stream.

Chargers vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chargers vs 49ers on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs 49ers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chargers vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Chargers vs 49ers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Chargers vs 49ers live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial.