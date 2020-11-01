Cowboys vs Eagles live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Cowboys vs Eagles channel, start time Cowboys vs Eagles live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, November 1 on NBC.

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream will be mostly watched by the teams' true fans, considering how well the both the Cowboys and the Eagles have been playing this season. Neither team has been very lovable, with halfhearted play and lackluster records.

Yet this matchup of the also-rans turns out to be a battle for first place in the brokedown NFC East of 2020. With Dallas hammered by injuries and Philadelphia looking better of late, the oddsmakers favor the Eagles by 7.5 points in this NFL live stream.

The latest bad news for Dallas came with its catastrophic 25-3 loss to Washington. Not only was it a humiliating defeat, but the game took out quarterback Andy Dalton, who suffered a concussion from a brutal headbutt by linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton is the second Dallas quarterback to sustain a serious injury this season. QB Dak Prescott suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation in week 5 that will keep him out for the rest of the season. With Dalton's status uncertain, the starting position is expected to fall to rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci on Sunday.

On the Philadelphia side, no one has hurt QB Carson Wentz but himself. His season started off miserable, with just three touchdowns (and six interceptions) in the first three games. Wentz has had an uptick since those poor early days, but still posts a seasonal quarterback rating of just 52.5, ranking him 27th in the league. Still the Eagles should do well if they continue to fight as they have in their last few games, including a narrow win over the Giants in week 7.

Given the contrasting dynamics of the two teams, not to mention the heavy injury toll on Dallas, a Philadelphia victory looks highly likely.

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get NBC where you are — and you can't watch the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT today (Sunday, October 25).

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Cowboys vs Eagles live stream for free

If Cowboys vs Eagles is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Cowboys vs Eagles on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch along live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .