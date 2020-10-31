Patriots vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online

Patriots vs Bills channel, start time The Patriots vs Bills live stream begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday, November 1 on CBS.

The Patriots vs Bills live stream sees two teams heading in opposite directions. The Bills are on the rise with a 5-2 record while the Patriots are really struggling at 2-4. And New England quarterback Cam Newton was so bad he was benched last week.

Newton has just two TD throws (ranking at 31st), but a whopping 7 interceptions — with five in the past two games. Newton also has the odd distinction of having run in more touchdowns (five) than he has thrown, making him the Pat's leading rusher.

But the Patriots' problems go deeper than Newton. His targets have struggled to get open. Still dealing with a knee injury, wide receiver Julian Edelman is a shadow of his former self, with just 315 receiving yards and zero touchdowns to his name thus far. Edelman's injury status is questionable this week, as is that of WR N'Keal Harry.

While the home team Bills have a strong record overall, things have not been going smoothly of late. They lost two of their past three matchups, including a 42-16 clobbering by the Titans. And their recent small win over the 0-7 New York Jets is not much to brag about.

Josh Allen has certainly been a stronger QB than Cam Newton this year, with a hefty 16 touchdown throws and over twice the total pass yardage. But his output dropped to just four TDs in the past three games, with zero in a Jets matchup won entirely on field goals.

While each team has had its difficulties of late, the Bills just need to get back their mojo from a few weeks ago, whereas the Patriots would need a complete transformation to stand a chance. But whatever happens on Sunday, each team will get another crack at it when they meet again in week 16.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Patriots vs Bills live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the US

In America, Patriots vs Bills is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV. Game time is 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, November 1).

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Patriots vs Bills is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Patriots vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Patriots vs Bills live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Bills.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, fans of American football across the pond do not get Patriots vs Bills on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.