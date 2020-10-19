Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Monday Night Football online

Cardinals vs Cowboys time, tv channel The Cardinals vs Cowboys game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 19) on ESPN.

It's on ESPN, as Week 6's installment of Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream on Monday will be a chance to see how Dallas deals with adversity. The Cowboys lost their starting quarterback Dak Prescott in last week's game to a nasty ankle injury that will keep him out the rest of the season.

Luckily, the Cowboys have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league with Andy Dalton, a veteran of the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, he has quite a role to step into. Even with his last game cut short, Prescott leads the league in yardage, averaging 371.2 passing yards per game. And this NFL live stream gives Dalton a formidable opponent.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has thrown for 1299 yards this season, with a respectable pass-completion rate of 69.6%. Murray has found capable hands in leading receivers Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and new pickup DeAndre Hopkins. Murray has ground game, too. He's run 41 times for 296 yards and a team-leading five scores. He's also been sacked eight times.

With all that talent, the Cardinals have been fairly high scorers, averaging 25.6 points per game, while allowing an average of 20.4 points. Benefiting from Prescott's phenomenal arm, the Cowboys have averaged a hefty 32.6 point per game. But their defense has given up 36 points per typical game. Now Dallas is going against the Cardinals without its strongest offensive player but still with its notoriously weak defense. It doesn't take a lot to score against Dallas. And even with the top-rated QB in the game, the Cowboys couldn't score enough points on offense to offset that deficit in three of five games this season.

Although in this year's NFC East, a 2-3 record is still good enough to earn the Cowboys first place. Yet with a 3-2 record, the Cardinals are just third in the NFC west (behind the 5-0 Seahawks and the 4-1 Rams). The Cowboys have taken their victories against some mediocre opponents, the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants (both 0-5). In the Cardinals they face a much stronger opponent from the highly competitive west. To prevail, the Cowboys must not only hold up the high quality of their offense after losing Prescott; they also have to play considerably better defense than they have thus far.

How to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Cardinals vs Cowboys live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cardinals vs Cowboys game is tomorrow (Monday, October 19) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

It's on ESPN, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

You can watch Cardinals vs Cowboys live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.