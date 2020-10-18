Chiefs vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online

Chiefs vs Bills channel, start time The Chiefs vs Bills game begins at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 19) on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon.

It's the second to last game of week 6 of the NFL 2020-21 season.

The Chiefs vs Bills live stream looks set to be a rare treat, showing two strong teams going at it. As defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs had been sailing through this season with a 4-1 record, undefeated until a surprise 40-32 defeat by the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Buffalo Bills also come to this NFL live stream with a 4-1 record, having also stumbled last week, in a stinging 42-16 loss to 42-16 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. The Bills can take some solace in the fact that the Chiefs also lost to the Titans, when the two teams last played in 2019.

The Bills-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was moved to Tuesday due to COVID infections on the Tennessee side. That rescheduling then pushed the Chiefs vs Bills game from Thursday to the early slot on Monday. (Amazon, which carries Thursday Night Football will also stream the rescheduled game.)

The two teams are especially well matched in quarterbacking skills. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Bills' Josh Allen have both been high scorers, with Mahomes throwing in 13 touchdowns so far this season, vs. 14 for Allen. (Mahomes and Allen rank fourth and third for passing yards.) And they don't slip up much. Mahomes has thrown only one interception (against Las Vegas), while Allen has just three (two against Tennessee). It's hotly debated which QB has the most passing muscle. The two had planned to do a throw-off competition early in the year before the COVID shutdowns, and the idea is still floating about. "We'll figure out a way where we can do this for sure," Allen told Buffalobills.com.

Mahomes main receivers have been tight end Travis Kelce (32 catches and 3 touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (35 catches and 4 TDs). Wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads the Bills with 36 receptions, 509 yards and two touchdowns.

Expect a lopsided matchup on defense, where the Bills are ranked just 20th. They are especially weak on pass defense, ranking 27th with 280.3 yards allowed. In rush defense, their ranking goes up to eighth, allowing 101 yards. So Chiefs lead rusher, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire,` may have a harder time than his catching colleagues.

While there have been the inevitable injuries on both sides, neither team has been hit especially hard—as have, for instance the poor 49ers. So for the most part, Monday is an opportunity for each team to bring its best game.

Here's how to watch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream, from anywhere:

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX, Amazon Prime or the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Chiefs vs Bills live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it's also great for working around Netflix's georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn't in your neck of the globe.

Chiefs vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Chiefs vs Bills is going to be broadcast on Fox and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 19).

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

The Chiefs vs Bills game is one of the many matches that Prime members get for free, as you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra. Yes, this was original a Thursday night game.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Chiefs vs Bills is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Chiefs vs Bills live stream for free

If you just want to watch Chiefs vs Bills on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Chiefs vs Bills game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Chiefs vs Bills live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Chiefs vs Bills live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 10:00 p.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.