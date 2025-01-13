Mattresses on the floor is the next big TikTok sleep trend — why I don’t recommend it

TikTok has become a go-to place for the latest sleep hacks, but might the latest online bed trend be saying goodbye to your bed frame? That's what one mom was forced to conclude, after her fifth-grade daughter asked to put her mattress on the floor. So to quote TikTok user missaliceroy: "Are we canceling bed frames?"

I write about mattresses for a living, so I can say with confidence that bed frames are not being canceled. If you've gone to the effort of choosing the best mattress for your sleep style, it deserves the support of a proper bed frame beneath.

But a low to the floor mattress does have a certain sleek style, which might be one reason why TikTokers are saying farewell to the frame. I think this is one sleep hack to avoid, but if you do want to cancel your bed frame, I have some tips on how to do it right...

Are we canceling bed frames?

No, we’re not canceling bed frames. I spend a lot of time immersed in mattress news, so you can trust me when I say bed frames haven’t done anything problematic. In fact, they can be beneficial to your sleep.

A platform bed frame can add firm support to your mattress. A slotted bed frame, on the other hand, enhances air flow, while a traditional box spring absorbs shock from an innerspring mattress. Putting the right thing under your mattress can improve the overall performance of your bed.

So if we’re not canceling bed frames, why might fifth graders be doing away with theirs? Commenters fall into two categories: There are those that think the daughter is expressing her individuality through a boho bedroom vibe (in which case a Japanese floor mattress might be the way to go.) The second camp have a different theory: she wants a Montessori bed.

What is a Montessori bed?

Montessori beds are kept low to the floor with no restrictive railings around the edge of the mattress. They’re used by parents following the Montessori method, which promotes hands-on learning and independence in children.

For children, a floor mattress with no railing is easy to get into and out of – and if you roll out of bed in the night, you won't have a painful bump back to earth. This is meant to encourage spatial awareness in children and give them freedom to move around.

Should you put a mattress on the floor?

Mattresses on the floor do have some potential advantages (and it’s not just that you save on the bed frame). For a start, floor mattresses typically have a firmer feel, lending a sturdy support to the spine. If your mattress always feel too soft, placing it on the floor can firm it up. Although our best firm mattress guide might be a better starting point.

And if you tend to sleep hot, putting your mattress on a tile or hardwood floor can cool things down. (Be aware that placing your mattress on a carpeted floor is likely to have the opposite effect.)

But I recommend choosing a bed frame, even if you think a mattress on the floor looks cool. For a start, most adults will find a bed frame puts their mattress at the right height – getting off the floor in the morning can be hard post-fifth grade.

A bed frame also aids the responsiveness of your mattress, making it easier to move around in the night. And if you’re a side sleeper, I strongly recommend a bed frame: firm floor support won’t have the deep cushioning we recommend from the best mattresses for side sleepers.

In addition, a bed frame helps keep your mattress clean. Bed frames allow air to move through the mattress, clearing the trapped moisture that can lead to mold and mildew. Plus, when your mattress is on the floor it’s closer to all the dust and dirt.

But while I recommend using a bed frame, that doesn't mean you have to abandon the low-to-floor look. While the best bed frames tend to lift a mattress around 24 inches off the ground, shorter bed frames give your mattress some lift while maintaining your preferred style.

If you do put your mattress on the floor, follow these tips

Whether you’re giving into your child’s request for some unusual decor or trying out a floor mattress for yourself, I have some pieces of advice to follow to keep your mattress (and your sleep) as healthy as possible: