Bed bugs are spreading to trains, cabs and restrooms — how to protect your mattress

Warning: what you're about to read will make you itch. Because it turns out bed bugs are everywhere, from our train services to store restrooms. Even worse, they might be growing resistant to insecticides. If you need a minute to scrub your entire body, we understand.

So how worried should we be? Bed bugs are notoriously hard to get rid of and often enter your house on clothes and soft furnishings. While they don't carry disease, they love to bite and the first signs of a bed bug infestation are often itchy red marks.

But that doesn't mean you have to start grocery shopping in a hazmat suit. Staying alert and taking care can prevent bed bugs from turning your home into their sanctuary. Here's what you need to know.

Bed bugs are all over the place — but you don't need to panic

Two services on Southeastern railway, a major British train operator, were canceled recently following news bed bugs had been seen in driver's carriages. One driver reportedly refused to even board until "provided with a white full-body protection suit." (The Independent.)

Representatives for Southeastern insist bed bugs were only found in drivers cabs, with no passenger carriages impacted. But it's left travelers feeling somewhat jumpy.

@walesonline A pest control expert was left horrified after being called to what he called the "worst bed bug problem" in his 38-year career 🪳🤢 Shocking video captured at the scene shows hundreds of thousands of insects swarming mattress seams, bed frames, and even hiding in massive colonies behind peeling wallpaper 😱🛌 ♬ original sound - WalesOnline

Meanwhile, a home in Cardiff, UK, reportedly housed "millions" of bed bugs in what a pest controller described as "horrendous," claiming it was the worst outbreak he'd seen in 38 years (BBC.)

In the US, a trip to the store has become fraught following the news that bed bugs were spotted in several Kwik Trip locations in Wausau. WSAW reports the restrooms were closed for several days as professionals were bought in.

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It all paints a gruesome picture. But before you cancel your commute, the risk of picking up bed bugs from trains or stores remains low. The most common source of bed bug outbreaks remains travel destinations — hotels, motels and even 5-star resorts are a bigger risk for bed bugs than taking the bus to the store.

3 ways to keep bed bugs out of your home

The best method of bed bug control is prevention. That doesn't have to be an overwhelming task. Follow a few simple steps to better guard your home against bed bug invasions.

1. Keep outside clothes away from your bed

After a long train journey you might be tempted to collapse straight onto your bed. However, the only clothes that should ever touch your mattress are your pajamas.

Outside clothes and shoe should stay away from the bed. And while you're at it, keep handbags, briefcases, shopping bags and luggage off your mattress. Bed bugs can hide in the seams of these everyday objects, waiting until you put them down on a soft surface to make a bid for freedom.

(Image credit: Getty)

This is particularly important when returning from a vacation or overnight trip. Place any suitcases in the bath tub and wash any clothes you packed before returning them to your drawers.

2. Stay on top of your cleaning

It's a common myth that bed bugs are drawn to dirty furnishings — they're happy in any dark corner. But they do enjoy being left undisturbed. And once bed bugs have settled into a rarely cleaned mattress, it can take a while to spot an infestation.

So what does a good mattress cleaning schedule look like? Our first tip is to change your bed sheets once a week. Bed bugs dislike heat so washing bedding at a high temperature (fabric permitting, always read the care label) can help kill the early stages of an outbreak.

(Image credit: Future)

While your mattress is stripped, break out the vacuum. Concentrate on the seams and tufting, as these hidden corners are a bed bug favorite. If you think you've captured a bed bug, make sure to empty the vacuum outside the house.

Every three to six months, undergo a mattress deep clean. This is when you tackle deep set stains and moisture build up, tackles rarely seen places (including the bed frame) and get everything back to its best.

Jimmy Mattress Vacuum Cleaner: $148.23 Amazon US / $139.99 Amazon UK

A standard vacuum cleaner with an upholstery setting can be used to clean most mattresses, but a handheld vacuum is better for getting into the cracks and crevices. Be aware that some wool and organic mattresses can't be vacuumed.

3. Invest in a high quality mattress encasement

A mattress encasement won't keep out bed bugs entirely. But it does provide an extra layer of protection between the mattress and any creepy crawlies.

Mattress encasements wrap all around the mattress, guarding the top, sides and the often neglected base. This means if bed bugs want to burrow into your bed, they have to work at it, giving you more chances to spot the interlopers.

While encasements don't need to be washed as regularly as your other bed sheets, we recommend cleaning a mattress protector once every one to two months.

Amazon Basics Mattress Encasement: from $33.99 at Amazon US / £12.99 at Amazon UK

The best mattress protectors stop stains and spills from ruining your bed. Mattress encasements take that protection one step further, covering the entire surface of your mattress. This is a low-cost investment that can help your mattress stay in top condition for longer.

Worried bed bugs are already in your home? Try these...

Diatomaceous earth, pest killer and bed bug traps won’t banish an infestation but they can be used to out a halt to an outbreak. If bed bugs have taken control of your mattress, however, we recommend contacting the professionals.