The cordless mattress vacuum I always reach for when cleaning my own mattress and pillows, and those we test in our sleep lab, is the FEPPO cordless mattress vacuum cleaner, now $75 at Amazon (was $109.99). This UV-C Light mattress cleaner hasn't let me down yet, and it's the tool I'll b using regularly to clean my mattress during flu season to keep bugs at bay.



Along with high suction and a brushless design, the FEPPO boasts a UV-C light to kill bacteria and dust mites on the spot. Plus, it employs high frequency ultrasonic tech to reach down and lift debris from parts of my mattress and pillow that I can't reach.



When I recently wanted to lift deep set yellow stains from one of my favorite memory foam pillows, a thorough vacuum with the FEPPO was the first step in restoring it back to its bright white best. It's nearly $35 off in the Amazon Prime Day mattress and sleep deals event, but the sale ends tonight so you don't have long here.

My secret weapon against bacteria this flu season

Flu season is here. In my household, the FEPPO cordless mattress vacuum is my first line of defence against us all getting sick. Left unchecked, dust mites, allergens and bacteria are all free to breed and multiply in the deep layers of our pillows and mattresses.



I vacuum my mattress and pillows regularly as part of my cleaning routine to help kill the bacteria that can make us ill, thanks to its UV-C light, which sanitizes the surface. (To get technical, the ultraviolet light apparently penetrates the cell wall of the bacteria, so it can't reproduce).

(Image credit: Future)

The FEPPO also pumps out a whopping 5,800 taps per minutes, which helps disturb, lift and suck up the dust mites (and their fecal matter) dwelling in your bed. It also employs ultrasound technology to lift debris from the deep layers of your mattress and pillow.



I strangely love rolling the vacuum across a seemingly clean surface and watching the dust chambers fill with fine particles that, just a few hours previously, I was sleeping right up against.



This mattress vacuum is cordless, which means I can use it to vacuum my kids' bunkbeds, which is way too difficult with my regular stick vacuum. It takes 2.5 hours to charge but lasts 30 minutes on full power, which is long enough to slaughter a colony of dust mites.



HEPA filtration means it traps 99.9% of particulate matter, while the brushless design apparently means higher suction. All of which is to say, dust mites and bacteria stand no chance in my house.

Want more power? Try this instead...